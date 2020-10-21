Braunwyn Windham-Burke Gives Update on Relationship Status

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has an important update on her relationship with husband Sean Burke.

During an October 20 interview with Us Weekly, Burke confirmed that although she and her husband are still together, they’re living separately and she is currently seeing someone else. “There’s someone in my life right now that makes me happy and I smile just thinking about, but I kinda want to protect it right now,” Burke revealed to Us Weekly. “I’m not quite ready to put it all out there, everyone in my life that knows me knows what’s happening. I don’t think I’ve smiled so much. It’s good. I know if you look at social media, it seems really like crazy, but things are really good in our house right now.”

Burke continued, explaining more about her relationship with her husband. “I’m not going to worry about the future until it happens. I love Sean. Sean loves me. We have every intention of staying together,” Burke said to Us Weekly. “We are very honest in our communication. There are just some things that I have discovered about myself that I wanna explore a little more and he’s very supportive. He understands and, you know, I am living a very authentic life right now and I’ve never given myself permission to do that. … I’m 42 and there are just parts of me that … I pushed down and now I’m allowing myself to live authentically.”

Burke has been married to her husband for nearly 20 years, and they have seven children together.

Burke Explained Why They’re Living Apart

Burke also revealed to Us Weekly why exactly she’s living apart from her husband. “There’s just a lot of stuff going on in our lives and it’s better for us to not live in the same house right now,” Burke revealed. “And to give you some space, we’re both working ourselves, we’re both in therapy. I want to be the best version of myself, so does he, we have been together 26 years. We’re not throwing that away. You know, we are family. He’s my best friend.”

A few months ago, many fans began to speculate that Burke’s marriage was on the rocks after she hadn’t posted an Instagram photo with her husband for a while. Typically, Burke posted a lot of photos with her husband and their seven children. However, in August, Burke’s Instagram quickly turned to selfies and shots of herself on vacation with friends.

Burke Said That Her Marriage is ‘Modern’

During a recent interview with People, Burke said that she and her husband’s marriage is “modern.” Burke told People, “We’re redefining what marriage means to us. Not following the old, antiquated rules anymore.”

In early October, Burke and her husband took a trip to Puerto Rico together. Burke posted a picture from the trip to her Instagram page on October 5, writing in the caption, “Always evolving. #makeourownrules.” Burke also posted a solo shot from the trip, using the hashtags, “#ourway” and “#changeisgood” in the caption.

