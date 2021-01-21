Are Braunwyn Windham-Burke & Husband Sean Still Together?

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband Sean Burke have been married for 26 years. The two share seven kids together: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2.

Windham-Burke shared with fans that she identifies as a lesbian in an interview with GLAAD on December 2. Later that day, she introduced fans to her girlfriend Kris. Windham-Burke posted a selfie of the two of them with a heart and a rainbow flag on her Instagram Story.

Since her new relationship began, fans have been asking Windham-Burke what her plans are with her husband moving forward. Shortly after her announcement, a fan commented on her Instagram photo asking whether the two were, “staying married” to her spouse or “moving forward” with their lives.

“We are trying to do both,” the 43-year-old RHOC star replied, per the Instagram account Real Housewives Franchise. “He’s my best friend and family. We know it might be impossible, but we’re going to try and make this ‘open’ marriage work.” Windham-Burke and Burke remain together in an open marriage.

Windham-Burke Elaborated on How She Splits Her Time

Although the couple is trying their best to make their marriage work, Windham-Burke admits it can get challenging to make both of her relationships work.

“I’m leaving tonight,” Windham-Burke told Us Weekly on January 12. “I’m gonna go spend the night with Kris and that’s hard for Sean. He supports me, but, yeah — that is definitely hard. Kris knows that I’m with my kids a lot, you know, and that’s hard for her because she wants to be with me. It’s a new relationship, you know, but she also knows I have seven kids. I have a husband. She knew what she was getting into. There’s never been any lying or anything and so she understands that too.”

She continued, “I think, for me, the most important thing is when I’m with Sean, I’m with Sean. When I’m with Kris, I’m with Kris. … [I] give them a hundred percent of me when I’m with them.”

Windham-Burke added that she hopes to keep her love life more private. “I still just want to be very cognizant of both relationships and keeping them private because it’s not just like, I know everyone says, ‘It’s all about Braunwyn,” she told Us Weekly. “Well, it’s actually not right now,” she said. “You know, this is me trying to balance the feelings and emotions of two people I really care about. And I think trying to keep some things private is a big part of that.”

Burke Outlined His Dating Life

Burke has also shared his thoughts on their arrangements and his wife’s love life. When asked if he felt hurt by Windham-Burke’s new relationship, he admitted in an Instagram story per People, “Am I hurt? Yeah, it kind of sucks because it’s hard. [We’re] figuring it out but it sucks.”

Another fan asked Burke if he had plans to start dating again anytime soon. “Am I eventually going to date other people?” he answered, per Reality Blurb. “Um, I don’t know. Probably. [I] don’t know right now.” Windham-Burke chimed in saying, “[It’s] hard to date during a pandemic.”

