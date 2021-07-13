Longtime Married ‘Real Housewives’ Couple Announces Split

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, are headed straight to splitsville.

In a new Instagram Live, which was recorded on Monday, July 12, the couple announced that they would be separating after being married for 26 years. “We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving,” the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star said. ”We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart.”

Windham-Burke continued, explaining that she would be moving to Hawaii with her children for a few months and that her husband would be moving into a rental home in California. “He is moving into a furnished rental for a few months and I am taking the kids to Hawaii for a while,” Burke explained. “We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart.”

Burke was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 14 and 15.

Burke Came out as a Lesbian Last Year

In December 2020, Burke came out as a lesbian during an interview with GLAAD, but maintained that she would still stay married to her husband. “I like women. I’m gay,” Burke said during the interview. “I’m a member of the LGBTQ+ community. It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I’m so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice.”

Burke continued at the time, “We are in unchartered territories. Sean and I are still married, I plan on staying married. We are not sleeping in the same bedroom right now, but we are in the same house. We are raising our kids together, he’s my best friend. He knows the girl I’m dating.”

This story is currently being updated.