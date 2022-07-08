RHOC Alum Claims Kelly Dodd Shared Her ‘Address on the Internet’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke left the series following its fifteenth season. While recording a June 2022 episode of “The Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, the mother of seven addressed accusations that she called the paparazzi on herself when she was dating her ex-girlfriend Kris. The “RHOC” alum asserted that she was “followed” by photographers because “those photos were worth something” as she had just announced she was a lesbian.

“It wasn’t me calling them. They get paid money for those. That’s it. Am I being followed now? No because now I’m just doing boring s***,” said Windham-Burke.

She suggested her former “RHOC” co-star Kelly Dodd had a hand in photographers finding her house.

“As far as calling the paparazzi, can we all take a minute to say two things — one, Kelly Dodd put my address on the internet, I did not live in a gated community at the time. We all lived in the same community, not gated,” stated the 44-year-old.

Later in the interview, the reality television personality, who was often at odds with Dodd during season 11, shared that she does not harbor “any ill will” toward her.

“She actually has introduced me to an amazing group of people that I’m still friends with. You know, Kelly is Kelly. I have no ill will,” shared the “RHOC” alum.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Discussed Her Relationship With Fernanda Rocha

In 2021, Windham-Burke began dating Fernanda Rocha, who appeared on “RHOC” season 6. During the “Behind The Velvet Rope” interview, the mother of seven claimed that she was initially unaware that Rocha was on the series. Once she discovered that the fitness instructor appeared on “RHOC,” she messaged her on social media. The 44-year-old explained she wanted to be friends with a former Bravo star who is a member of the LGBTQA+ community. She asserted that she was not romantically pursuing the Brazilian native as she was married to her ex-wife, Tessa Rocha.

“I met her, we went for coffee, we went to her gym and I was sort of explaining my own marriage, we were trying to do an open marriage, which she was trying to do at the same time. So I didn’t know that when I DMed her,” shared Windham-Burke, who is still married to her husband, Sean Burke.

She acknowledged that they had a brief romantic relationship and asserted they are “better suited as friends.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Mentioned Kelly Dodd in June 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2022, Windham-Burke briefly spoke about Dodd. She shared that she has not run into the mother of one since leaving “RHOC.”

“Part of that is when I go home, I’m with the kids, I really don’t go out in Orange County anymore when I’m home, I’m 100 percent home,” said the former Bravo personality.

She also shared that she does miss “parts of” being on “RHOC.”

“I don’t miss the toxic part of it. I don’t miss the fighting, bringing other women down. I miss the crew. I miss the excitement of getting mic’d up and filming,” stated Windham-Burke. “That to me is fun. It is fun. And I miss that part of it. I’ve been pretty lucky that some other opportunities have come up and I still get to do the fun parts and it’s more on par with who I want to be and where I want to go.”

