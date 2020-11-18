Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Even though Braunwyn Windham-Burke only made her debut on The Real Housewives of Orange County last season, she has quickly become a fan favorite. On the show, Windham-Burke has shown viewers her lavish lifestyle, including her new home that was featured on the premiere of Season 15. Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean, are also parents to seven children.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Windham-Burke has a net worth of at or around $3 million. So, where does all of her money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s net worth:

1. Braunwyn Windham-Burke Earns Money by Appearing on ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Of course, Windham-Burke earns money by appearing as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County. Although it’s unclear exactly how much she makes, many of the Real Housewives are not paid the same amount of money. Their pay seems to depend on how many seasons they’ve been on the show, and how “famous” they are. For example, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards made $1 million, according to Showbiz CheatSheet.

However, if we were to estimate Windham-Burke’s salary, we could compare it to her costar Kelly Dodd’s, who got paid $150,000 for her second season, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. Comparably, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney originally was supposed to be paid $3,000 per episode during her second season, but negotiated it up to $10,000 per episode, according to Page Six.

2. Braunwyn Windham-Burke Used to Have a Mommy Blog

According to The Daily Mail, Windham-Burke used to have a mommy blog. Her blog was called Barefoot in Heels, where she would talk about parenting and her children. Windham-Burke also used to have a separate Instagram page dedicated to her blog. However, it doesn’t seem like she is still active on her blog, as most of her posts have been taken down.

Although Windham-Burke’s blog is no longer active, it is possible that she made money off of her platform through advertisers and brand deals. Currently, Windham-Burke doesn’t seem to partner with many brands on her Instagram page, but on May 23, she promoted an activewear brand called Goldsheep Clothing.

3. Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Husband Is the President of Channelstars

According to his LinkedIn page, Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, is the president of a company called Channelstars. He has been the president of the company since 2009. According to the company’s website, Channelstars “assists companies in strategic planning, marketing, virtual and physical blended environments, content and video development.”

Even though Windham-Burke’s husband has been working at the company for quite a while, it seems like she’s still a bit confused about what exactly it is that he does. During an October 21 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked if she wanted to explain how she makes her money. On Watch What Happens Live, Windham-Burke said, “I mean, Sean makes it. I spend it. But… he’s in technology? Stuff? Like, I really don’t know. I got this, I got this. He does high… scale infrastructure, infrastructure for state, local, and federal governments.”

4. Braunwyn Windham-Burke Rents a $6 Million Dollar Home

During the season premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County, we saw Windham-Burke’s new home, which features five bedrooms and three floors. According to The Sun, the home is estimated at around $6 million and is 7,924 square feet. However, this season, Windham-Burke explained that she didn’t buy the home, but instead, she and her family are renting it.

Recently, in an Instagram story, Windham-Burke revealed that she was no longer able to film in her old home. “It’s actually not that complicated,” Windham-Burke said on her Instagram story, according to Bravo. “I was in my old home and we found out we weren’t allowed to film there anymore ’cause we have to get permits and permission and all this stuff to film in our homes and I couldn’t.”

Windham-Burke continued, telling her followers about her new home. “We didn’t have long, we had a few weeks, and this house was available and we’re like, ‘OK, we’ll take it,'” Windham-Burke said. “You can’t be on the show if you don’t have a house. It’s called the Housewives.”

5. Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has 7 Children To Support

Windham-Burke and her husband are parents to seven children, ranging from the ages of 20 years old to 2 years old. Viewers have enjoyed seeing her large family on their screens, but her large family also means that she has a lot of people to support.

On her Instagram page, Windham-Burke often posts photos of her large family. On August 31, Windham-Burke showed off a photo of her little ones heading off to school. In the caption, Windham-Burke wrote, “First day of school after the world’s longest summer.”

