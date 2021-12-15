Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reacts To Former ‘RHOC’ Co-Star’s Remarks

While Braunwyn Windham-Burke may no longer be a “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member, she is still a topic of discussion for her former co-star, Gina Kirschenheiter.

While speaking to Page Six in December 2021, Kirschenheiter claimed Windham-Burke stopped being friends with Noella Bergener once she got hired for the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered on December 2021.

“As soon as Braunwyn found out that she was no longer a part of this [show] and Noella was, Braunwyn just threw her out. Noella was hurt by it. And then I was like, ‘Yeah, well, Braunwyn sucks like that,’” said Kirschenheiter.

During the Page Six interview, the 37-year-old seemed to be referencing that Windham-Burke separated from her husband, Sean Burke, and lives part-time with her partner, Victoria Brito, in New York. While the former Bravo personality has moved on from the relationship, she “has remained married to [Burke],” as reported by Page Six. Kirschenheiter asserted that she “feel[s] bad for Braunwyn” and expressed concern for her seven children.

“I really do wholeheartedly hope that her children are OK and everything’s OK there,” stated the mother-of-three.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Commented on Her Former ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars Remarks

Shortly after Kirschenheiter’s Page Six interview, Windham-Burke also spoke to the publication. She briefly commented on her former co-star’s remarks towards her. However, she deemed Kirschenheiter’s comments to not be worthy of a response.

“I try not to respond to anything my former co-workers say about me unless it’s absolutely necessary — and so far it hasn’t been,” asserted Windham-Burke.

The former Bravo personality asserted that she has been occupied with staying sober and being a vocal member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I am continuing to focus on LGBTQIA+ work and sobriety. I am so excited to be getting involved in speaking about sobriety across America.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Spoke About Being Dismissed From ‘RHOC’ After Season 15

As fans are aware, Braunwyn Windham-Burke was not asked back to star on “RHOC” season 16. While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2021, the mother-of-seven shared how she felt about not being asked to return to the hit Bravo series. She explained she was disappointed because she wanted to document her sobriety and be open about her sexuality.

“Now, I’m not struggling with sobriety, I’m sober. I’m not coming out, I’m a gay woman and I really, really would have loved to have shown that. I wanted to have a gay ‘Housewife.’ We needed one,” said Windham-Burke with a laugh.

During a January 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the 44-year-old shared why she wanted to be public with the fact that she is a lesbian.

“There was a photo that TMZ had and they gave me the consideration to tell the story on my own terms first,” explained Windham-Burke.

She also shared that she was disappointed at how her former “RHOC” co-stars reacted to her coming out.

“My cast has been pretty unsupportive, you know, in a lot of the issues in my life and that was shocking,” said Windham-Burke.

She noted, however, that Kirschenheiter had voiced her support. She also stated that she appreciated “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Heather Gay for being supportive.

