Braunwyn Windham-Burke Slams Kelly Dodd

During a recent podcast appearance, Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke trashed Kelly Dodd due to her controversial comments over recent months.

While appearing on an October 23 episode of Us Weekly’s Getting Real With the Housewives podcast, Burke explained why she currently isn’t speaking to Dodd. “We are diametrically opposed in our ideology right now,” Burke said, according to Reality Blurb. “I believe Black Lives Matter and she believes Drunk Wives Matter. And that’s something that I don’t funny. I’ve forgiven her a lot for her big mouth over the years. But now we’re at the point where she is attacking people and it’s more than I can be around.”

Over the past few months, Dodd has come under fire for her controversial statements. In October, Dodd posted a photo of herself at her bachelorette party to Instagram sporting a hat that read “Drunk Wives Matter.” Many found this very offensive and disrespectful towards the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally, Dodd has said many offensive things about the coronavirus, including that it is “God’s way of thinning out the herd.”

Windham-Burke Also Called out Emily Simpson

During the podcast episode, Burke also called out her costar Emily Simpson, revealing that many of her fellow castmates had unfollowed her on Instagram after the season wrapped. “I don’t know why [they unfollowed me], but that’s weird,” Burke said. “I have a guess. Emily and Kelly are both very conservative. They’re both Trump supporters [and] I am very vocal on my Instagram about what my beliefs are and I understand that a lot of people don’t like that.”

After Burke said that, Simpson fought back, claiming that what Burke said was not true. In response, Simpson told All About TRH, “Let me be very clear, I did not unfollow Braunwyn because Of her political beliefs. I have studied and admired constitutional law; I believe everyone is entitled to the right to free speech and to express your beliefs freely. I unfollowed Braunwyn because she’s a hypocrite. Braunwyn has an uncanny knack for reeling people in and making them feel sorry for her then firmly requiring that people not judge her choices in life. She uses the terms ‘modern’ and ‘progressive’ to justify her own questionable life choices, while at the exact same time pointing fingers at others labeling them and harshly judging them.”

Dodd Recently Said That She Is Allowed to Have Her Own Opinion

In a recent Instagram story, Dodd clapped back at the recent backlash she has received from fans. “I don’t have your opinion so you’re writing bulls*** articles about me,” Dodd said in the Instagram story. “This is America, in case you didn’t know, and I’m allowed to have my opinion. And if it doesn’t fit your narrative, then you’re going to try to cancel me.”

In the story, Dodd also responded to the lower ratings that Real Housewives of Orange County has been receiving so far this season. “It’s all speculation and completely absurd,” Dodd said in the video. “They are saying that our ratings are down slightly due to my antics and that people are boycotting me. What? Fan boys?”

