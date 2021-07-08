Braunwyn Windham-Burke Makes Claims Against RHOC Cast Members

Braunwyn Windham-Burke isn’t holding back on her former cast members. Windham-Burke first joined “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for season 14, but after two seasons, she will not be returning to the Bravo show. Since the decision was announced in mid-June, Windham-Burke has opened up about her RHOC experience.

The mom of seven appeared on the IGTV series “S’More Live Happy Hour” on Wednesday, July 7, where she elaborated on her RHOC journey. Windham-Burke shared that, “a lot” of her scenes were taken out of context and/or cut. “They geared me to a certain light, my cast members lie a lot about me, everything they ever said has been a lie, they never gave me a chance to explain it.”

She continued saying, “I was filming the first three months of sobriety – that was hard, I was not ok. I should’ve been in rehab, I should not have been filming…It’s a TV show, and it’s edited, it’s produced, we are turned into characters.”

Windham-Burke Originally Said She Was ‘Sad’ to Be Leaving the Franchise

Shortly after the cast shakeup announcement, Windham-Burke expressed her feelings in a statement to People. “I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ next year,” Burke told the outlet. “I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between.”

Burke added, “It feels revolutionary to say, but I was able to get sober and stay sober on reality TV. That is something for which I will forever be grateful. And I came out, becoming the first gay Housewife in the franchise’s history. What an incredible honor to look back upon, especially during Pride Month.”

The former star also revealed that while she understands why some fans may have thought that she was “too much” on the show, she appreciates her supporters. “I know I may have been too much for some, and that’s okay. I am real, and I am happy being me. I’m so grateful to those who have stood by me,” Burke told People. “There is a lot more to my life, and I hope you’ll stick with me on this journey as I move forward in my next chapter.”

Windham-Burke Shared an Update on Her Relationship Status

As many RHOC fans know, Windham-Burke revealed that she identifies as a lesbian in December 2020. Later that same day, she introduced fans to her now ex-girlfriend Kris. Windham-Burke posted a selfie of the two of them with a heart and a rainbow flag on her Instagram Story.

“When I first started dating Kris it was crazy – wherever we went, paparazzi followed us and [Kris] did not want anything to do with [it] – this is not her world,” Windham-Burke told “S’More Live Happy Hour.”

She has since moved on and is dating gym owner Fernanda Rocha, who appeared on season 6 of RHOC. She told “S’More Live Happy Hour,” “We’re dating, but we’re not exclusive, she’s getting out of a marriage too, we really love spending time together.”

As for her marriage to Sean Burke, the former RHOC star clarified that the two are still married and dating other people. “I’m married and I’m single,” she added. “He’s dating other people too…we’re not making long term plans, we’re just taking it day by day…we get along as family, we get along as friends, we don’t have to live together, whatever.”

