Why This Married Real Housewives Star Is Rumored to Have a Girlfriend

Recently, fans have been speculating that Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke may be in a relationship with a woman. Burke is currently still married to her husband, Sean Burke, but many are starting to think that there may be trouble in paradise.

According to Page Six, fans began to think that she could be in a relationship with a woman named Sharee because of a comment that Burke’s daughter made. Burke’s daughter Bella commented on a recent photo of Burke, Sharee, two of Burke’s children, and another man, writing, “Love my 3 parents and 7 siblings so much,” according to Page Six. One fan commented on the photo, “Is that your lover? To the left of you?”

Recently, Burke has posted many photos of herself and Sharee on her Instagram page. On August 28, Burke posted a photo of her and Sharee wearing captain hats. In the caption, Burke wrote, “Happy Friday! Enjoying our last weekend before school starts!!!”

Burke Recently Addressed the Rumors That She Is Dating Sharee

With all of the rumors swirling around that Burke may be dating Sharee, she quickly shot them down. According to Page Six, Burke addressed her fans in the comments section of her Instagram, writing, “that’s my best friend, my rock, my ride or die.”

Last year on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Burke kissed her former co-star Tamra Judge on camera. While it was just a playful kiss, former costar Vicki Gunvalson got very offended by it. According to Page Six, Gunvalson yelled at Burke during the reunion special. “Do it off-camera,” Gunvalson said, according to Page Six. “Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down!”

Gunvalson was immediately met with accusations that she is homophobic, but she has denied that, according to Page Six.

Season 15 of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Is Returning Soon

Fans will be able to see more of Burke’s life during season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which premieres on October 14 on Bravo. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the women finished filming the season. The women will also be joined by a new castmember named Elizabeth Vargas.

In July, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast took a trip for the show. A rep told Page Six that they were filming in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. “The Real Housewives of Orange County’ recently resumed production with a comprehensive health and safety plan,” a rep for the network confirmed to Page Six in July. “The plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidance, all state and local orders, as well as NBCUniversal’s own safety guidelines. The health and safety of the cast and crew is the priority of Bravo for all of its shows.”

Some of this upcoming season was filmed before the coronavirus pandemic hit The United States, while other episodes were filming during the pandemic. This season will be unique as it will show how each of the women and their families are coping.

