Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Opens Up About ‘Hard Christmas’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has opened up about her first holiday season as a single mother in an Instagram video in which the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star shared that co-parenting with her estranged husband Sean Burke was not going well.

Windham-Burke, who came out as gay in 2020, filed for divorce from Burke in October 2022, Page Six reported. The former Bravo star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause and requested shared legal custody, with her getting physical custody of their seven kids and Burke getting visitation rights.

In her Instagram video posted on December 24, Windham-Burke explained that they had gotten everything ready for the holidays, including wrapping presents and preparing dinner. “In the next 24 hours, I’m going to be posting so many happy family moments,” she shared, “but I wanna be honest to everyone out there because I know when I look at things sometimes I’m like, ‘is this hard for anyone else?'” She went on to explain that the entire holiday season was hard for her.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Said That Co-Parenting in a ‘Toxic’ Environment Was Hard

After sharing that she’d gotten everything ready for Christmas, Windham-Burke revealed, “I’m not gonna lie, this has been a hard Christmas.” She said it was her first holiday season as a single mom, in addition to continuing her sobriety, both of which were hard. The mother of seven celebrated 1,000 days of sobriety back in October 2022, Page Six reported.

“All of this is hard,” she continued in her video. “You know, co-parenting in a very controlling, toxic environment is hard.” The former RHOC cast member said she felt fortunate to have a supporting and loving family and girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner, who were helping her out during the season.

“I’m doing this all for my kids, I’m not doing this for Instagram,” she added. “I am doing everything I can as a mom so that they will have a wonderful day and when they look back on this they’ll be like, ‘wow it’s really great that my parents were able to do this.'” Windham-Burke concluded her video by telling other single mothers that they weren’t alone. “This is hard, and that’s okay,” she said.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Filed for Divorce in October 2022 & Later Claimed in Court Documents That Her Co-Parenting Relationship With Sean Burke Had Soured

Windham-Burke filed for divorce on October 17, 2022, and also requested in court documents to receive spousal support from Burke, according to The Sun. She claimed that she relied on her estranged husband financially for over 20 years and is now struggling to support herself and their seven children.

According to the publication, she also argued that since serving her ex with the divorce filing, the co-parenting relationship had turned sour. Before that, the two had remained close and managed to co-parent successfully.

She claimed that after filing for divorce, Burke became “increasingly aggressive” and his new girlfriend started sending threatening text messages. The former couple is set to attend court-appointed mediation in January 2023 followed by a hearing in February 2023, The Sun wrote.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’