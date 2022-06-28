Bravo Alum Talks Starring on RHOC: ‘What They Do to Us Is Traumatizing’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke exited the hit Bravo series following its fifteenth season, which premiered in 2020. The mother of seven discussed her departure from the reality television series during a June 2022 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast. She asserted that Bravo stars “are collateral damage,” as they are “easily replaceable.”

“Never get a big head because there’s a million of us that want this opportunity. Everyone thinks it’ll be different for them,” said the mother of seven.

She noted that she has focused on being an advocate for sobriety following being let go from “RHOC.”

“I still have a platform to do what matters to me and I’ve been able to thrive in that, so I think it’s when you try to hold on to that we have problems like I said I accepted this,” said Windham-Burke.

The former Bravo star also shared that she had canceled a previous “Behind The Velvet Rope” interview because she was not mentally ready to revisit her experience on “RHOC.”

“I almost did this interview like two months ago, three months. And the day before you and I called and I said I can’t do it. I’m not – I can’t do it. I was having a panic attack. I couldn’t talk about it. My time there was so triggering. I don’t want to say PTSD ’cause I don’t want to minimize that. It’s not that. It’s something similar and I was having a full blown panic attack – ‘I can’t do that interview. I’m sorry. I haven’t recovered from this,’” stated the 44-year-old.

She then explained that she did believe she experienced trauma while filming “RHOC.”

“I hadn’t worked through the trauma of it all because what they do to us is traumatizing. And you don’t know, listeners, you don’t understand what it is to give your entire life over to someone and then have no control over what happens,” stated the former reality television personality.

Windham-Burke went on to say that she would be willing to star in a future season of the Peacock series “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Spoke About ‘RHUGT’ in April 2022

Windham-Burke shared similar comments about wanting to join the cast of “RHUGT” during an April 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by former “RHOC” star Tamra Judge and “RHOBH” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

“That would be fun because you’re like in and out, it’s like a quick two weeks or something so it doesn’t take over, we’ve talked about how when you’re filming, it takes over your whole life,” said Windham-Burke.

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, the mother of seven shared that she did not feel “as present” when interacting with her husband, Sean Burke, and their children during her time on the Bravo series.

“Like Sean, my kids, I was just sitting there and I would be like ‘what if she does this and what if she does this.’ And like it consumed me. And that wasn’t fair,” stated the former Bravo star.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Revealed She Was the Celebrity Grand Marshal at a Pride Event

On June 25, Windham-Burke, who is a lesbian, took to Instagram to reveal that she was the celebrity grand marshal at the OC Pride Parade and Festival. The photo showed the Bravo alum wearing a multicolored dress.

“Gay Barbie. Happy Orange County Pride everyone 🌈❤️💕 I’m so honored to be this years CelebrityGrand Marshal, coming out wasn’t easy, but d*** it’s been beautiful, so excited to share the love today!!! #loveoutloud #lgbtqpride #ocpride @beauty.by.chelsearoach @organic_beach_spray_tans @theuncommonmane ❤️ Dress from @etsy,” read the caption of the post.

