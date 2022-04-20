Bravo Star Called Out by Fans as ‘Thirsty’ & ‘Embarrassing’

This past weekend, Bravo stars descended on Coachella and flooded fans’ Instagram feeds with photos and videos of their time at the music festival. Among these Bravolebrities was “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who shared many photos of her, her girlfriend Victoria Brito and her family at the festival.

One video of Windham-Burke, in particular, caught people’s attention and had RHOC fans reacting on social media. The video was posted by Windham-Burke’s mother Deborah Windham, aka Dr. Deb, and showed the former Bravo star dancing next to her sister to City Girls’ “Rodeo.” Here are the photos and videos, with the video in question the first one of the series:

Dr. Deb captioned the post, “Coachella, Lordy, whatta scene! All the celebs out to celebrate, celebrate music, art, fashion, dance, friends,one another. Friends, family, old times, old friends, locals, and lots of cute outfits!!! Here’s daddy hanging with his daughters! #citygirls @braunwynwindhamburke @happylittlesprout @brianherman1111 @lexiejayy @vickatrillion @davis.bates #coachella @celiababinimusic @omar.apollo.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many Fans Slammed Windham-Burke’s Dancing & Called the Mother of Seven ‘Thirsty’

The video was taken and shared on Reddit where several people shaded Windham-Burke’s dancing and criticized her for the “cringe” moment. One person wrote, “That thirst chick is one of the reasons I cannot stomach Coachella anymore.” Another said, “I dance like Braunwynn and I am a self-proclaimed Worst Dancer Ever.”

One Redditor asked, “Did anyone notice Brawnwyn dancing harder once she notice there was a camera?” Someone else agreed, “Yeah I thought that was weird.” One of the comments stated, “There is something just so cringe about this.” One person slammed her outfit, “She is an old white woman who stole Flava Flav’s style.”

Another person wrote, “If my mom was this thirsty at her age I would be mortified. I thank God that when she was middle aged she had a zest for life and a full social calendar that didn’t revolve around an IG image.” One person shared, “Good gawd….she is so weird.” Another said, “The thirst is so interesting lol.” Someone wrote, “Braunwynn can’t dance to save her life… This whole family is embarrassing.”

There Were Many Other Bravo Stars Who Attended Coachella & Shared Photos From Their Weekend

Many Bravo stars attended Coachella and posted about their outfits and their experiences on Instagram. Former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Kyle Richards both attended and posted about it, with one photo of their outfits available here:

“Vanderpump Rules” stars were also in full attendance as they’ve done for many years. Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay attended and posted many photos and videos, with Madix showing an outfit channeling Britney Spears:

James Kennedy and his new girlfriend were also seen at the festival and posted about the experience:

Windham-Burke posted on her own Instagram about her time at the festival, writing, “Thank you @bmw @bmwi and @vickatrillion for an epic Coachella weekend! We laughed, we cried, we made memories that’ll last forever. I’m so blessed to have such an amazing family and to be surrounded by such beautiful souls that feel like family.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance