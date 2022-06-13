Bravo Alum Claims ‘Production Manipulated Scenes’ Before Airing Fight

Former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels exited the hit Bravo series following its fifth season. In season 5, episode 8, Samuels got into a physical altercation with her co-star Candiace Dillard at a winery.

During a May 2022 episode of the podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by former Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge, Samuels spoke about Dillard. She shared that she has not been in contact with the 35-year-old since filming “RHOP” season 5.

“I don’t talk to people that sit at the children’s table anymore,” stated the former “RHOP” star.

Samuels also claimed Bravo producers edited the show to make it seem like she and Dillard had significant issues with each other throughout season 5.

“There’s a lot of things that happened behind the scenes that people think it’s just the fight. The fight happened like it was like a fluke, there wasn’t any build up to it, production manipulated scenes, even the timing which they aired the episodes, it was like all out of sequence to make it seem like there was this major buildup that caused the fight. It wasn’t like anything that at all. It was simply your hand was in my face, I asked you to get it out and you didn’t and it just got crazy from there,” stated Samuels.

Monique Samuels Revealed She Wanted to Quit Following the Fight

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Samuels also revealed that she had tried to quit “RHOP” following her fight with Dillard.

“When I talked to executives right after that fight happened, the next day, I told them, I said ‘I did not come here for this. This is getting me out of character. I am a person pretty much in control of myself’ and I said ‘this is just not good for me.’ I said ‘I’m sorry to the network. I’m sorry to production, but I don’t want to do this anymore,’” said Samuels.

She went on to say that the producers convinced her to continue filming for season 5.

Monique Samuels Spoke About The Season 5 Reunion in 2021

During a 2021 interview on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Samuels spoke about the fifth season of “RHOP.” She referenced that her former co-star Gizelle Bryant had brought along a security guard during the season 5 reunion. The “Love & Marriage: DC” star asserted that she believed the security guard was planned by Bravo executives.

“That was all scripted, that was Bravo, that was the network, that was the production company, that was all of them. Because Andy [Cohen] literally said ‘Gizelle, you brought someone with you,’ like come on that’s so scripted,” stated the 38-year-old. “So scripted and nobody’s allowed on our set. It was a closed set and the whole Covid situation was going on. Everyone had to wear masks and get tested, so that means that security guard was tested and approved to be there. So it was all of them. It was a scripted little plot.”

She then shared that she decided to quit “RHOP” after watching the season 5 reunion in its entirety.

“I thought about it, I said, yeah, I’m done. I didn’t talk to anybody. I wrote the email, I went outside with my family and I read it to them and I said ‘what do y’all think about that?’ And they were like, ‘so you’re quitting?’ And I was like, ‘yeah I’m done.’ And they were like ‘well okay,’” stated the reality television personality with a laugh.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother