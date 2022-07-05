RHOC Alum Claims Emily Simpson & Gina Kirschenheiter’s Friendship Is Not Genuine

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke exited the series following its fifteenth season, which premiered in 2020. During a June 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, the mother of seven shared her thoughts about the show’s sixteenth season. She revealed that she did not believe the “RHOC” season 16 cast has “genuine friendships.” When Yontef shared that he believed Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are real friends, Windham-Burke disagreed.

“They started posting right before casting to pretend — they’re not really, like no they’re not. They just know that they are better together. I think that’s what’s missing. There’s no heart or soul in the show anymore. It’s gone,” asserted the 44-year-old.

She went on to say that she has an appreciation for Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, who were fired from “RHOC” following its fourteenth season.

“Vicki’s not always nice to me but I can handle it but she’s an amazing Housewife. Let’s all take a moment to remember when she got that phone call about her mother, I mean that was real. That was honest. You know, watching her and Tamra in Cabo that was good. That was good TV. We don’t have that heart and soul anymore,” stated the former reality television personality.

The “RHOC” alum went on to say she believes cast members of the previous season “weren’t trying to break each other’s lives.”

“Even if they got into fights, they made up. There was real women, real friendships. And I think that’s what America wants right now,” said Windham-Burke.

Tamra Judge Revealed That She Would Like to Return to ‘RHOC’

During a June 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared that she would like to return to “RHOC.”

“I’ve always want to go back to ‘OC.’ That’s no big surprise,” said the mother of four.

Judge then shared how she was cast on the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” alongside Gunvalson. She revealed that Bravo producer Andy Cohen had reached out to her to see if she was interested in starring in the series.

“When Andy called me and asked me, I asked him point blank because Vicki had COVID at that time, ‘am I taking Vicki’s place because she has COVID’ and he says ‘no, not that I know of.’ I don’t know maybe they just thought oh my gosh, this would be really good to get Tamra and Vicki back together because so many of the fans have been asking for it so I think that maybe it was kind of the afterthought but I was happy either way and Vicki ended up going,” said Judge.

Vicki Gunvalson Discussed ‘RHOC’ in June 2022

Gunvalson shared that she was interested in being an “RHOC” star again while speaking to ExtraTV in June 2022.

“I would love to I have so much to share. I’m in such a different place,” said the former “RHOC” star.

She then claimed that Bravo producers are interested in hiring younger people to star on “RHOC.”

“I just think they want the young ones. I mean I’m 60, I can’t change my date of birth, you know, so it hurts my feelings ‘cause I don’t think you should be outing people because of your age but it is what it is I can’t change it,” said Gunvalson.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Brandi Glanville ‘Ruined Her Face’