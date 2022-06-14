Bravo Alum Dishes on Phone Call With Andy Cohen After Sharing Co-Star’s Number

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna and an individual by the name of Patrick Somers had a series of heated exchanges on Instagram in May 2022, as reported by Screen Rant. Both Rinna and Somers shared each other’s phone numbers with their social media followers. During a June 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge spoke about the situation.

Tamra Judge Revealed She Accidentally Leaked Her Former Co-Star’s Phone Number

While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave noted that Rinna posted Somers’ phone number before he shared her information with his Instagram followers.

“She put up a text message between the two of them but I don’t think she knew who it was and then he did it to her and now they were both getting thousands of phone calls and then there was more posts,” said Arroyave.

Judge admitted she did something similar to a former “RHOC” co-star.

“I did that once on accident. I pulled a Lisa. So I had a cast member that was maybe a one season cast member… So she had text me, we were texting and I didn’t have her phone number saved in my phone, that’s how close we were, let’s put it that way. And I was in Mexico and I was having a s*** season and she was lying about something so I literally post the text message between her and I and because she wasn’t saved, her phone number came up on it,” explained the former “RHOC” personality.

She then suggested that she was reprimanded by Bravo producer Andy Cohen.

“I got a phone call from Andy Cohen, he’s like ‘you’ve literally exposed her phone number. Like this is not good.’ Like I was scared. I was like s*** I’m going to get fired,” said Judge.

Arroyave noted that her husband, Edwin Arroyave’s phone number got leaked while she was still on “RHOBH.”

“I was getting all these social media attacks like whatever it was, like two years ago and somebody exposed Edwin’s phone number. And I can’t even tell you — like we joke in the total of three years, he was probably on the show for 16 minutes. And he probably got like a thousand phone calls a day. Like I would just hear, he was just like, ‘hey! Hi! Hello!’ And finally I’m like ‘are you going to change your number?’” shared the 40-year-old with a laugh.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 in May 2022

Rinna discussed “RHOBH” season 12 while speaking to Newsweek in May 2022. She noted that fans will see her deal with the aftermath of her mother, Lois Rinna’s death. The mother of two also suggested Erika Jayne’s legal issues will also be the main topic of discussion in “RHOBH” season 12.

“I think it’s one of the best seasons ever. I really do. There’s so much that goes on that is real. My mom’s passing and Dorit’s home invasion. Erika and what she’s going through and still going through. There’s just so many real issues that we’re dealing with. And then what goes off of that, it’s beyond,” said Rinna.

