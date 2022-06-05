Shannon Beador Addresses RHOC Season 17 Casting Rumors

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd exited the series following its fifteenth season. According to Reality Blurb, the Real Housewives Franchise Instagram account reported that the Bravo alum claimed she had intel regarding the show’s upcoming seventeenth season. The post included a comment written by Dodd, wherein she referenced that Heather Dubrow had uploaded an Instagram Story with Shannon Beador on May 31, which suggested that they will be starring in season 17. The mother of one asserted that “[Dubrow] only took a picture of Shannon because she knows Gina [Kirschenheiter] and Jen [Armstrong] are gone. It was a lunch not filming.”

“Kelly Dodd says Shannon Storms-Beador called her and confirmed that Gina Kirschenheiter and Jen Armstrong will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 17! If true, will you miss Gina and Jen next season?” read the caption of the Instagram post, uploaded on June 1.

Beador, who has starred on “RHOC” since its ninth season, made clarifying statements in the post’s comments section.

“I never said I know who is coming back to RHOC and who isn’t because I DON’T KNOW. I don’t even know if I will be asked back. Those are the facts. And if Kelly did hear this, it wasn’t from me,” wrote the mother of three.

Dodd also took to the post’s comments section.

“I said Shannon called me to tell me they were getting together to all have lunch !! Heather Dubrow knows Gina is getting fired and still invited her and just took a picture with Shannon !!! They didn’t start filming let me just make this clear,” commented Dodd.

The former Bravo personality also addressed a commenter who encouraged her to share her feelings about the possibility of Kirschenheiter “getting fired from RHOC.”

“It’s sad because she has [six] kids smashed in two bedrooms now it’s going to go down to [one] bed with [six] kids. I feel bad for the kids, they might have to move in with my lookalike [Britt] and hot daddy [Matt Kirschenheiter]!!” replied Dodd.

She also shared she believed Kirschenheiter’s partner, Travis Mullen, would end their relationship.

Kelly Dodd Discussed the ‘RHOC’ Season 16 Cast

During an April 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Dodd shared that she did not like the dynamic between the show’s cast members in season 16.

“I feel like there isn’t real friendships there. It’s all forced and you see it you know. It’s just – there’s no real friendships, expect Emily [Simpson] and Gina. That’s it,” asserted the mother of one.

She went on to say that Noella Bergener, who joined the “RHOC” cast for season 16, often contacts her for tips.

“She calls me all the time, she tries to get advice, she’s a nice person and I think she’s just fake and it makes me upset ‘cause you know, I want people to like her because she’s going after Heather,” said Dodd.

While speaking to Lewis, she also shared that she and her husband Rick Leventhal have plans to star in a home renovation show.

“We have a production company wanting us to do a show with us. We have lawyers writing up the paperwork,” stated the former “RHOC” personality.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Kelly Dodd in January 2022

During a January 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Beador shared that she “felt bad for” Dodd after she was fired from “RHOC.”

“I mean she’s doing well right now, so she’s moving and she’s doing well,” stated the mother of three.

