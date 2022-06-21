RHOC Alum Slams Heather Dubrow: ‘Heather Dubrow Was a Failure’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about Andy Cohen’s June 2022 “Jeff Lewis Live” interview. During the interview, the “Watch What Happens Live” host discussed the likelihood of “RHOC” alum Tamra Judge coming back to the franchise. He stated that the casting choice may not work because Judge has a podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, where she discusses Bravo shows.

“Tamra’s doing a whole podcast about the behind the scenes of the Housewives. How do you go on a Housewives show while you’re doing a podcast about the behind the scenes of the Housewives?” stated Cohen.

He also shared that he believed it would be “too soon” for Dodd to make an appearance on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3. As fans are aware, the former “RHOC” star was let go following the show’s fifteenth season.

During a June 2022 YouTube video, Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal spoke about Cohen’s comments.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Andy Cohen & Heather Dubrow

While filming the YouTube video, Dodd revealed that she was under the impression that Cohen was influenced by “RHOC” star Heather Dubrow, who shared that she believed it would be “so meta” if Judge returned to the hit Bravo series during a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.”

“Andy Cohen went on ‘Jeff Lewis Live’ on Monday and he had a few words. One of them being Tamra — I think Tamra should come back, listen, I’m not a Bravo executive but it seems to me that Andy Cohen is listening to Heather Dubrow and it sounds like they are doing everything that Heather Dubrow says,” said Dodd.

She then asserted that Judge should continue with her podcast as she is “an expert” regarding Bravo franchises.

“She’s been on the show for 12 years. She knows what goes on behind closed doors where people want to know. If it’s real reality why can’t she come back? Because she’s talking about the show? He is taking what Heather Dubrow said and he’s listening to her,” stated the former “RHOC” personality.

Dodd then claimed that the live ratings of “RHOC” decreased because of Dubrow, who returned to “RHOC” for its sixteenth season after a five-year hiatus.

“Heather Dubrow was a failure, a failure, a failure. It went down into the 700s, never in ‘Orange County’ history did it ever go down to that. How in the world, in all the realms of of possibilities do you think she’s saving the show? She’s ruining the show. She did ruin the show,” asserted the mother of one.

Andy Cohen Responded to Kelly Dodd’s Tweet in December 2021

According to Page Six, Dodd shared similar statements about the “RHOC” season 16 live ratings on Twitter in December 2021.

“Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey [Andy Cohen] How’s that reboot going ???” read the tweet.

Cohen was quick to respond, writing, “Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.”

