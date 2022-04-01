‘Real Housewives’ Stars Rumored to Be Filming Fashion-Themed Spinoff

Are the “Real Housewives” about to say yes to the dress?

A new rumor has surfaced regarding a spinoff for the Bravo franchise, and this one would feature two iconic Housewives stars who are known for their passion for fashion.

According to a blind item shared by Bravo and Cocktails, Bravo’s sister network, Peacock, is “filming a say yes to the dress style show with housewives.”

“Rinna and Sonja have been involved. Filming in LA,” the blind continued.

“Say Yes to the Dress” is one of the longest-running reality shows on TV. The show, set at the famed Kleinfelds Bridal in Manhattan, has been on the air for 19 seasons, since 2007, per IMDb.

Like many Housewives stars, Lisa Rinna and Sonja Morgan both have ties to the fashion world and are known for a good side hustle. Rinna (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) once owned a clothing boutique and is also known for her garage full of designer duds, as well as her more relatable fashion collection for QVC. And Morgan (“Real Housewives of New York City”) attended the Fashion Institute of Technology before launching her luxury fashion brand, Sonja by Sonja Morgan, per her official website.

The Housewives Crossed Over With a Fashion Show Once Before

If the rumored spinoff comes to fruition, it wouldn’t be the first time the Housewives had a fashion-related crossover. In early 2022, seven Housewives stars appeared in a “Project Runway” episode devoted to reunion looks. “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Shannon Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter, “Real Housewives of New York City”’s Luann de Lesseps and Leah McSweeney, and “Real Housewives of Potomac”’s Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Wendy Osefo all participated in the episode, which also featured Bravo host Andy Cohen.

“Project Runway” mentor Christian Siriano told Vanity Fair that the mashup was a dream come true for him.

“Having the Housewives, designers, and myself in a room was probably one of the most intense groupings of personalities ever in the show’s history,” Siriano said. “The fittings were chaos. Even the strongest designers backed down to the power of the Housewives. It was hilarious to watch.”

Lisa Rinna & Sonja Morgan Are Both Busy With Other Projects

Rinna and Morgan are two of the busiest Housewives in the bunch. In March, Morgan posted to Instagram to announce that she is kicking off a stand-up comedy tour this spring, which will take her across the country.

“Proud to announce I’m a part of the [United Talent Agency] family in support of my Improv Comedy Tour Sonja in Your City,” she told fans.

And according to Us Weekly, Rinna just had a big launch for her Rinna Beauty line with the reveal of a lip plumper product. Larger Than Life. She also recently teased a lip kit collaboration with her daughter, Amelia, and noted that she is very hands-on with all of her businesses.

“I’m not somebody who just puts their name on a product to sell,” Rinna told Buzzfeed in March 2022.” I create the product. I’m part of all the process from soup to nuts … because it has my name on it! I better love it!”

READ NEXT: Kim Richards Unrecognizable in New Photo With Sisters Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton