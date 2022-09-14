Bravo Star Questions Mauricio Umansky’s Presence on Aspen Trip: ‘Why is Mauricio There?’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 16, the show’s stars traveled to Aspen, Colorado. During the trip, the cast spent time with Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky at their home.

During a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge commented on Umansky’s decision to be present during a Housewives trip.

“My question is why is Mauricio there? Why is he there? I just, I can’t. He did this on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ too. I’m sorry, I love Kyle. I love him. But why is he there?” asked the Bravo personality.

She then shared that her husband, Eddie Judge, would be unhappy going on a trip with Bravo stars.

“My husband would rather poke freaking nails in his eyeballs than to be sitting at a Housewives house or going on a trip. Is there a legit reason why he’s there?” inquired Judge.

Arroyave noted that one of the offices of Umansky’s real estate firm, The Agency, is in Aspen. She clarified that she did not believe that was the reason he decided to go on the trip.

“There is an Agency there right next to one of the restaurants we always go to when we’re in Aspen. But I’m not going to say that’s why he was there in that particular setting,” shared Arroyave.

Judge chimed in that she believed Umansky wanted to ski. She also shared that she thinks fans would be unhappy if other Bravo star’s husbands attended cast trips.

“If it was any other guy, any other guy, oh my god they would be getting ripped apart,” asserted Judge.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Husband on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

While filming a September 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” with Richards, actress Jenny McCarthy gave her opinion on Umansky’s presence in Aspen.

“You know, this is what I have to say about him crashing is that sometimes girls trips, we need a good husband, if we can always nominate like one good husband to come with, it’s for the better. But they’ve got to be fun, they can’t be going because of jealousy, they’ve just got to be a good time,” shared McCarthy.

Richards pointed out that Umansky did cook for her co-stars and covered their air travel expenses.

“In his defense, he was paying for the plane and it was good ski conditions,” stated the mother of four.

Kyle Richards Discussed the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Special

During the WWHL interview, Richards spoke about the RHOBH season 12 reunion special, which was filmed on September 9th. She hinted that she will have a “difficult” conversation with her sister, Kathy Hilton.

“It’s going to be difficult with my sister. We went through some hard times on the show and I’ve had some issues with Erika [Jayne] and [Lisa] Rinna toward the end. I had some apologizing to do to Garcelle [Beauvais] which I already did, so I think we’re okay. So I don’t know, I think I covered it,” said Richards.

New episodes of RHOBH premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

