Bravo Star Disses Teddi Mellencamp: ‘You Were on Beverly Hills for 4 Minutes’

Former Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Tamra Judge host a podcast called “Two Ts In A Pod.” On May 24, Arroyave took to Instagram to share that their podcast has a significant fanbase.

“Can y’all believe @iheartradio hired us two knuckleheads and we are the most listened to housewives podcast? 🤯 Tag whatever current or past housewife you would like us to have on next! We aim to please ish. @two.ts.inapod @tamrajudge,” read the caption of the post.

“Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon shared their thoughts about Arroyave’s Instagram post while recording a June 2022 episode of their podcast “Reasonably Shady.”

Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Discussed Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s Instagram Post

During the “Reasonably Shady” episode, Bryant shared that she did not appreciate Arroyave’s Instagram post, which asserted that “Two Ts In Pod” is the “the most listened to housewives podcast.”

“Tamra and Teddi, y’all failed to say that y’all are the most listened to non-Housewives podcast. Former. Ex. And yes, I’m being shady,” said the “RHOP” star.

She also questioned where Arroyave got “this statistic from.”

“I’m going to have to pull some iHeartRadio numbers ladies because what y’all saying ain’t true. And for the record the challenge is on,” said the podcast host.

She went on to say that Arroyave’s Instagram posts were “like fighting words.”

“I kind of got offended. A little bit. For those of you who don’t know, Tamra used to be on the ‘Real Housewives of OC.’ Teddi Mellencamp was on ‘Beverly Hills’ and actually I like these two ladies. And don’t get me wrong Tamra – all due respect you were on ‘OC’ for like 12, 13, 14 years. All due respect. Teddi you were on ‘Beverly Hills’ for four minutes so we’re not even really counting you, yes I’m being shady. But come on now y’all you’re going to just ignore Robin and Gizelle?” said Bryant.

Dixon chimed in that she believed Arroyave uploaded the post “for attention.” She also asserted that “Two Ts In A Pod” was popular because Judge and Arroyave are no longer Bravo stars and “can talk all types of s*** about their shows.”

“So they might have a bunch of nosey people wanting them to talk s*** about other Housewives,” said Dixon.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Being on ‘RHOBH’

Arroyave starred in “RHOBH” throughout its eighth, ninth, and tenth seasons. She also briefly appeared during the show’s eleventh and twelfth seasons. During a March 2022 Us Weekly interview, the reality television personality shared that being a guest star “is not something [she is] interested in doing” in future episodes of the show. She also revealed that she misses starring on “RHOBH.”

“The good news is that the women that I’m friends with, I still see and talk to all the time. So that’s not missing, but I mean it was a big part of my life for a long time but I’m happier without it. But of course, you miss things. It’s like that boyfriend that didn’t treat you the best but you still think about him from time to time,” said the mother of four.

