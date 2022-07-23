Tamra Judge Talks Co-Star: ‘I Just Think She Drinks & Then She Just Gets Mean’

Former “Real Housewife of New York City” star Dorinda Medley joined the cast of “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” during its second season, which premiered in May 2022. The show was filmed at her Blue Stone Manor. During season 2, the mother of one argued with several of her castmates, including Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Jill Zarin, and Vicki Gunvalson.

While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge and her guest, Glanville, discussed their experiences with Medley while filming “RHUGT” season 2.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Dorinda Medley

During the podcast episode, Arroyave mentioned that Medley took issue with Gunvalson for staying in contact with her ex-fiance, Steve Lodge’s daughter in “RHUGT” season 2, episode 6. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality asked if she had that reaction because she is “upset about” the death of her late husband, Richard Medley, who passed away in 2011. Judge replied that she believed the former “RHONY” star reacted in such a manner due to her alcohol consumption.

“I just think she drinks, and then she just gets mean. Like you know, I drink I just want to kiss girls,” quipped the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star. “She drinks, and she’s mean.”

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge also noted that Glanville attempted to talk to Medley about her drinking habits in season 2, episode 6.

“I was a little bit team Brandi too because when you have a conversation with Dorinda and you’re like ‘listen, this has been my experience, I was in a bad place in my life, I started drinking, I started doing things I shouldn’t have done, I was an angry person’ and nobody else would say that to Dorinda, everyone was so afraid, and Brandi was like I don’t have any fear, I’m just going to tell her like it is and what did she say – ‘I don’t drink,’” stated Judge with a laugh.

Dorinda Medley Spoke About the Possibility of Starring on ‘RHONY: Legacy’

In a June 2022 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Medley shared that she would like to join the cast of the upcoming series, “The Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy.” She also noted that she has filmed parts of her life on the chance she is chosen to be on the show.

“The number one question I get in every interviews is ‘are you coming back to the Housewives?’ And I’m like listen, I never wanted to leave that wasn’t my choice. They act like I called up Andy [Cohen] and said, ‘I think I’ll be taking a year off okay?’ But I think in this way, ‘Legacy’ – who would be on ‘Legacy’ … But I have to start thinking that it’s a good potential so the way I live is – and they love all that horizontal filming so if they happen to ask me, I want to be able to document it so I can go to people and be like look at this, this is my move, like I’m doing my homework just in case,” stated the former “RHONY” personality.

She asserted, however, that Bravo has not shared who will be on the series.

“Let me just tell you this, no one has been asked yet. Honest to God,” stated Medley.

