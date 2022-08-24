Bravo Issues Statement Following Bullying of Housewife Child

Bravo has finally released a statement pertaining to the online harassment sent to a 14-year-old child of a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

On Tuesday, August 23, Jax Nilon, the 14-year-old son of Garcelle Beauvais released screenshots of harassment he was receiving in relation to a feud between Jenkins and his mother. Some of that harassment was racist, violent, and threatening.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bravo Released a Statement Urging Fans to ‘Refrain From Targeting Our Cast and Their Families With Harmful Rhetoric’

Fans were upset that Bravo and Andy Cohen had not stepped in sooner to urge fans to stop, but more than 24 hours after the first comments began, Bravo finally released a statement.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement reads. “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

Beauvais shared the post on her Instagram writing, “Thank @bravotv for your support!! It’s not ok!!!”

Fans Slammed Bravo’s Delay in Releasing a Statement on the Online Bullying: ’24 Hours? Not a Good Look’

Earlier in the day, Cohen posted a video compilation of several Housewives stars speaking about the feelings of being a housewife star. In the comments, BravoTV wrote “Somehow, drama feels good in a place like this. Our Housewives feel like the best part of us. And their storylines feel perfect and powerful. Because here…they are.”

Fans took the comments on both posts to blast the network for their response to the bullying.

“that’s how it SHOULD be but the fall out to the sniping and bullying is not being handled properly,” a fan wrote. “We want fun on our screens not legal dramas and lies. Not bitching behind each other’s backs and not a complete ignorance for the issues of mental health.”

“It’s not like that anymore. These women are vicious now,” someone said.

“Thank you. We were waiting. This is a good start. Now let’s take some action and investigate who actually is behind that whole mess,” someone wrote.

Many fans feel that Diana Jenkins was behind the attack on Beauvais’ son.

“and now the housewives are paying for bots to harass each other’s children. That kind of drama does NOT feel nice for anyone. Shame on you for the way you’re handling the recent BH drama,” someone said.

“No statement on whether Diana is behind the bot attack on Garcelle’s son? Still waiting on Erika to be fired for cursing out a 14 year old child on camera!” a fan asked.

“And we’re firing the cast member who paid for these bots,” a fan wrote.

“24 hours? Not a good look,” someone wrote.

“Cool, tell Diana to call off her bots!” someone asked.

“Someone needs to stop the bots!!” a fan said.

“hella suspect a bunch of bot like accounts spewed the same garbage towards a MINOR! (is Bravo investigating who/what caused this & thennn maybe doing something about it?” a commenter asked.

I was hoping for a ‘Diana Jenkins will no longer be filming RHOBH’,” someone said.

A fan said, “We don’t want Diana or another puppet looking like Diana for next season so. Do your thing! and Thanks for addressing this!”

