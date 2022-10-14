Bravo Releases Statement Following RHOBH BravoCon Panel Controversy

Bravo has issued a statement to the fans following the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel at BravoCon.

On October 14, Bravo hosted “Thrills in Beverly Hills” a RHOBH panel featuring Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke, but there were some issues before it even began that Bravo was forced to address.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bravo Issued a Statement, Then Deletes After BravoCon Line Controversy: ‘Security Acted Immediately to Ensure Safety for All Present’

“There was an issue where we failed to clear the room after one panel ended while the audience for the RHOBH panel entered, causing an overcapacity issue. Security acted immediately to ensure safety for all present. We want to ensure that everyone has the weekend and great experience they came for,” Bravo shared on Instagram and then deleted.

The issue, according to fans and media on-site at the event, including Heavy, fans rushed through lines and barriers filling the room past capacity.

“Eager fans abandoned their places in line, pushed past security and rushed toward the stage, knocking over stanchions in the process,” People reported of the event.

“Shame on @BravoTV. #BravoCon is the new Fyre Festival,” a fan tweeted in a now private Twitter account. “Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands. It’s a s*** show.”

Another Twitter user said the situation was “so scary” and that she “got shoved” and “some girl got in my face.”

Dave Quinn tweeted, “Love ‘em, hate ‘em, or love to hate ‘em, here’s how popular the #RHOBH panel is at #BravoCon2022: it’s currently delayed because fans bum-rushed security to fit into the room. Everyone’s currently being kicked out! #BravoCon.”

Another fan said that fans with VIP tickets were “at customer service” and “are livid at the amount of money spent on VIP tickets and no ability to experience the event!”

“The #RHOBH #Bravocon panel is in 5 minutes and it is PACKED to the walls. Standing room only. People are legit feuding looking for a seat,” someone else tweeted.

Lisa Rinna Was Booed at the RHOBH Panel and She ‘Loved It’

The panel did eventually get underway and the fans were not holding back how they felt about Lisa Rinna. When the star was announced she was met with a mix of cheers and boos.

“I loved it so much! Everyone was so worried for me and I was like ‘Why are you worried? It’s fabulous,'” she told Entertainment Tonight after the panel. “I’m like a wrestler, I’m like WME. I think I made it.”

In a separate panel, fans asked Andy Cohen if he was ready to fire Rinna yet.

“Let’s let the reunions play out,” Cohen said during the “Ask Andy” panel.

Rinna also teased more to come with the reunions when speaking with Entertainment Tonight saying, “More of the story’s gonna be told. And some denials of the story are gonna happen. All of a sudden the story’s being denied when somebody apologized. But now she’s denying it happened, so I think that’ll be interesting because she’s gonna come in like that. She’s gonna deny the whole thing.”

