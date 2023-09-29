Bravo Makes Decision on Suspended RHONJ Housewives’ Future

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin were recently suspended from filming the show after engaging in a physical altercation during a September 21 event that was being filmed for the upcoming 14th season. The event, hosted by Teresa Giudice, was a “Tipsy in Tulum”-themed party.

According to All About The Real Housewives, a production source claimed that the two began an argument that resulted in Cabral throwing a drink cup at Aydin’s head, while another source said that “Jennifer pushed her shoulder to back off” prior to the cup being thrown, as Cabral had gotten in Aydin’s face during their heated argument.

While Bravo suspended both Cabral and Aydin from filming while they investigated the incident, All About The Real Housewives reported on September 26 that both of the women have been allowed to resume filming for the series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Danielle Cabral & Jennifer Aydin Back Filming RHONJ Season 14 Following Suspension

According to All About The Real Housewives, an inside source said, “The footage [of the fight] was reviewed by production and Bravo. The ladies were suspended from filming for a couple of days and will resume on Tuesday [September 26].”

Page Six also reported on the pair’s return to production, citing a production source who said, “They’re both filming again — but separately for now — after the incident,” and added, “Producers are hoping they will organically make amends on camera,” since filming with their co-stars is up to the cast members themselves.

According to the outlet, both of the women received a written warning as a result of the investigation.

Page Six reported that former Housewife and season 13 “friend of” Jackie Goldschneider held a book-signing event for her new memoir, “The Weight of Beautiful”, on September 26, with cameras present. Although the suspension was reportedly lifted on September 26, Page Six shared that sources claimed it hadn’t lifted until after Goldschneider’s event, and as such Aydin waited until cameras had finished rolling to stop by and support her castmate.

The suspension was lifted just in time for Cabral, who hosted an event for her Bougie Kidz clothing line on Wednesday, September 27, according to Page Six. Giudice was in attendance at the Bougie Kidz event, alongside her daughters Gia and Milania, as she confirmed in a September 29 Instagram story from the event.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Have Been Avoiding Filming With Each Other

Cabral and Aydin aren’t the only RHONJ stars who have been on bad terms during season 14 filming, as sisters-in-law Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s years-long tension hit a boiling point during the season 13 reunion. Despite claims from each of the women that the other wouldn’t be returning to the show, both of the ladies have been seen filming for the 14th season, just not together.

Us Weekly reported in September 2023 that the two have been keeping their distance from each other while filming, with one source quoted saying, “Melissa is open to filming and talking with Teresa on camera, but Teresa is not. Producers are trying to capture other stories.”

While the two have appeared at group events together, including Dolores Catania’s annual charity softball game and Goldschneider’s book event, it seems the two have avoided interacting with each other as much as possible, exchanging few if any words.

READ NEXT: RHOC Star Wishes She Was ‘A Better Friend’ to Heather Dubrow