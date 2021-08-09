Bravo Reveals Fate of BravoCon 2021

Bravo announced some heartbreaking news today, Monday, August 9. The legendary BravoCon 2021 has been postponed until next year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year,” the network released in a statement. “We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

BravoCon was initially scheduled to take place on October 15 through 17 in New York City. The event first took place in November 2019, but the 2020 event was cancelled as well. BravoCon featured all your favorite Bravo stars participating in live chats, events, and meet-and-greets.

Andy Cohen himself addressed the postponed event, tweeting, “The plans were incredible, ambitious, and would’ve made all very happy…. and now we must wait until 2022!!! Be safe everyone.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has escalated due to the widespread Delta variant. On Sunday, August 8, the New York Department of Health reported 3,467 positive cases of Covid-19, 1,162 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

Fans Immediately Shared Their Disappointment but Understanding

Over the last few weeks, many fans began to wonder if BravoCon would still be happening. One fan account tweeted, “Tickets for BravoCon went on sale in 2019 on Aug 8th and that was for November. It’s a month sooner for 2021, in Oct this year and no tickets available yet. IDK. I’m thinking this isn’t going to happen, especially with Delta. I’m fully vaccin*ted but can’t see myself going.”

After Bravo made their announcement, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Many fans were disappointed, but they acknowledged that the network made the right decision.

“Thank you for caring about the health and safety of everyone,” one fan tweeted. “Let’s hope for y’all to come back in 2022 better than ever.”

Another tweeted a similar sentiment writing, “To the whole Bravo, NBC and #BravoCon team: We thank you for trying to give us an experience like no other. Stay safe and healthy.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent also noted that while she and other Bravo stars are sad, they know that Bravo is doing the right thing. She commented under Bravo’s Instagram post, “We are so sad, but appreciate you keeping us all safe! Thank you!!!”

Bravo Initially Announced BravoCon 2021 Earlier This Year in May

Earlier this year, COVID-19 seemed to be easing up as more of the world began to reopen. “Close to 10,000 fans experienced our first-ever BravoCon, and I’m so excited to bring the Bravosphere to life again,” NBCUniversal Cable executive vice president of consumer engagement and brand strategy Ellen Stone said in a statement in May 2021.

She added, “The passion of our attendees combined with the enthusiasm from our talent set the standards super high for our second Con, which we plan to be even more memorable.”

Bravo has yet to release more details, but they did hint at some of the events that would’ve taken place. When Bravo first hosted the event in 2019, some highlights included a “Countess and Friends” cabaret show, multiple Q&A’s, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” announcement, and more.

