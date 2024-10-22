‘Real Housewives’ OG’s Son Undergoes Life-Changing Surgery: ‘Never Give Up’

The son of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes underwent a heart transplant in July 2024. Brentt Leakes was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in June, about a year and a half after he suffered a stroke.

On October 21, 2024, Brentt Leakes took to Instagram to share a major health update.

“To begin with, let me say, ‘Thank you, God.’ This year was undoubtedly the craziest for me,” he began. “In July of this year, I went into a 14 hour heart transplant surgery and now have a brand new heart in me. Now that I’m back (still in recovery) I’ve essentially had to relearn how to walk and communicate, but I’m even more fluent,” he continued.

Brentt Leakes, 25, went on to thank the family “that donated the heart” as well as his own family, friends, and medical staff.

“Never give up,” he concluded.

NeNe Leakes Thanked God for Her Son’s Successful Surgery

Brentt Leakes posted some footage of his recovery taken over the past several weeks. In one video, he walked through the hallway of the hospital with a walker. He also filmed himself in a hospital bed following his surgery while hooked up to multiple machines.

In the comments section of Brentt Leakes’ post, his mom sent a message, thanking God and letting her son know that she’s “proud” of him.

“To God Be The Glory! It has been A LOT! I am so proud of how strong you’ve been thru this process son,” NeNe Leakes wrote.

Dozens of others commented on the post, wishing Brentt Leakes a speedy recovery.

“My BROTHER from another mother, I’m glad you’re sharing your story, people don’t think this happens to the young and you are a living testimony…i’m grateful to have experienced this with you and you motivated my daddy….those long late nights at the hospital. You are that GUY! I wouldn’t change anything about it…maybe you tryna get me to go get you some food but WE MADE IT!!!! I Love You brother WE FOREVER LOCKED IN, continue to progress GOD IS NOT DONE WITH YOU. The best is yet to come,” one person said.

“MY GOD MY GOD!! Touch this young KING from the bottom of his feet to the top of his head with your ALL MIGHTY healing hands, HALLELUJAH!! IT IS DONE!! THANK YOU FATHER!!” another comment read.

NeNe Leakes Previously Spoke Out About Her Son’s Health

In October 2022, TMZ reported that Brentt Leakes had suffered a health emergency. His mom later took to her Instagram Stories to confirm that her son had been hospitalized.

“This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place, so here I am, because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct. Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He’s only 23. So he’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” she wrote.

Brentt Leakes had spent several days in the hospital before being moved to a rehab facility in Atlanta, Georgia, according to his mom.

From there, he’d been active on social media and seemed to be focused on his overall health. In January 2023, Brentt Leakes showed off some serious weight loss. According to People magazine, he lost 100 pounds.

On his Instagram Stories on October 21, 2024, Brentt Leakes let everyone know that he’s doing just fine. He was walking around outside and assured everyone that he’d “keep going like nothing happened.”

