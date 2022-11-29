Real Housewives Star’s Daughter Reveals Married Bravo Men Slide Into Her DMs

The daughter of a “Real Housewives” star revealed that guys from the Bravoverse sometimes hit her up – and some of them are married or in serious relationships.

Brielle Biermann is the 25-year-old daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann. The Bravo veteran is also the mom of Ariana, Kroy Jr., Kash, Kane, and Kaia, per Us Weekly.

Brielle was just a pre-teen when her mom started on RHOA in 2008, but fans have watched her grow up. In recent years, she has been vocal about her dating life. Like her mom, who is married to former NFL star Kroy Biermann, Brielle seems to be attracted to athletes. Her past suitors include Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper, according to Distractify. But she recently dished that celebrities, including men from Bravo TV shows, have also hit on her.

Brielle Biermann Revealed That Married Bravo Men & Other Celebrities Have Hit Her Up in Her DMs

On the November 28, 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Brielle teased that some guys from Bravo have slid into her direct messages on social media, but she stopped short of naming them.

“There are some very interesting direct messages actually from a lot of different people,” she told Yontef. “Yes, there’s a few, but I’m not gonna expose them like that. But there is a few who are, like, married or have a girlfriend or something. …But I don’t feel like it’s my place. Like I’m not going to respond [to them]…Nothing’s bad has happened, because I don’t reply. But the fact that they’re sending like an emoji, they’re saying hi, like bothers me. Because if my man ever did that to somebody …we’re done. Bye. Have fun with them.”

“There’s like two people from Bravo,” Brielle added. “And then like a bunch of other ones are like, there’s like some very well-known people who are married, who like, I want to tell someone so bad, but like I just can’t. I don’t trust anybody with that type of information. Because I don’t want to expose or hurt anybody.”

Brielle explained that some of the messages she is sent are from famous men telling her she is “so beautiful,” or sending her flirty emoji in her DMs.

“There’s one person in particular that will just not leave me alone,” she added. “I don’t know what to do here. Like I don’t want to ruin a marriage or relationship, but I’m not responding. I’m never responded, but it won’t stop.”

“I cannot believe the balls these men have,” Brielle continued. “I don’t get it. Like what do they think that they’re never going to get caught, especially when some of them have girlfriends. …There’s like two in particular that have girlfriends whose girlfriends follow me.”

During the interview, Yontef pointed out the past social media scandal that “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy had with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, which ultimately ended his engagement to singer Jennifer Lopez. When asked if Rodriguez was one of the men who DM’d her, Brielle replied, “No.”

She added that she has shared the identities of some of the men with her mom, but that’s it.

Brielle Biermann Revealed Her Celebrity ‘Type’

While married Bravolebrities or those with girlfriends aren’t her cup of tea, Brielle Biermann does have a celebrity type. Elsewhere in the interview with Yontef, she revealed that she is “obsessed” with Eminem, but that she would not want to hook up with him. But she added that she would hook up with Machine Gun Kelly — and his fiancée, Megan Fox.

“He’s got some great sex appeal,” she said of the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer. “I don’t know who’s luckier, him or Megan Fox. That’s a tough one there because that’s just on fire. … So beautiful. Both of them. I would take both of them for a night.”

Brielle added that she really likes guys with tattoos, but that she has been “all over the place” when it comes to her type of guy.

“I feel like I’ve been like all over the place,” she said. “I dated like a really tall blonde Ken doll-looking guy. I have dated short brunettes. Like I’m like all over. Tall brunettes. You know, it’s really just about like the connection that we have. .. But I want, like, a man.”

Brielle is single now, but she admitted that at one point she had “like 13 boyfriends.”

“I had to just pick a city and I have like at least two in certain ones,” she added. “My mom’s like, ‘Oh my God, you’re crazy.’ But it’s, it’s true.”

