Brielle Biermann Hospitalized After Bahamas Vacation

Brielle Biermann, the eldest daughter of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann was hospitalized.

On Wednesday, June 1 Biermann shared several Instagram Story posts from her hospital bed revealing her health scare.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brielle Biermann Was Hospitalized for Food Poisoning: ‘Wouldn’t Wish This Upon My Worst Enemy’

“Food poisoning absolutely sucks,” Biermann wrote on a photo of her in a hospital bed looking away from the camera. She shared another photo of her arm with an IV in it with the caption, “wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy.” Both of those posts have since expired.

She updated fans noting that she was no longer in the hospital by sharing a plate of fruit with a handwritten note from her youngest sister Kaia.

“Thank you everyone who reached out, I’m back home and feeling a bit better now,” she captioned the photo.

According to Page Six, Biermann had been staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort and prior to the hospital photos, she had posted several photos frolicking in the water in a bikini from her mother’s line, Salty K Swim.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Told Brielle to ‘Put Some Clothes on’ in NSFW Instagram Photo

On May 27, 2022, Biermann posted a photo of herself in an outdoor shower showing off her butt in a thong bikini.

“so fresh & so clean,” she wrote on the photo.

Her mother piped in to comment on the photo “put some clothes on” she wrote in one comment. In another, she wrote, “I’m gonna wup that hinney.”

Fans reacted with mixed emotions to Kim telling Brielle to put clothes on.

“when you learn to put some clothes on you, you don’t need to tell the girls put on some clothes!” someone wrote.

“Mama going to get the belt if you dont cover up!” another fan wrote.

“I’m sure she gets that from her mama,” another fan said.

“Cover up no need to show off so much skin,” someone else said.

Brielle Biermann Shot Down ‘Boyfriend’ Rumors ‘He Like a Boy’

On May 30, 2022, Biermann posted a series of photos in the water with a man named Ty French. In several of the photos, she is holding his hand or in his arms leading fans to wonder if she was introducing a new boyfriend.

“Is he your boyfriend?” a fan asked to which Biermann replied, “he like a boy:/ unfortunately.”

Another fan asked the same thing writing, “Looking fantastic! Is that your boyfriend?” to which Biermann wrote, “no ugh.”

Several other fans wrote similar things like, “You got a bf??” or “Married?!” in response to her caption, “housewives in the islands bebé” in reference to the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff.

Several people wanted to point out she wasn’t a housewife, missing the reference completely.

“You are not a housewife!” someone said.

“Well u need to be a wife first lol,” someone said, to which Biermann wrote, “ok i get it. Enough.”

Someone commented writing, “Lol everyone in the comments is sooo lame she was just making an Ultimate Girls Trip reference,” to which Brielle wrote, “!!!! Period !!!!!”

