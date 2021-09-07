Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Undergoes Major Surgery

In a September 6, 2021, Instagram post, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, revealed that she recently underwent double jaw surgery.

The former “Don’t Be Tardy” star posted a carousel of images on Instagram, which showed her in the hospital bed after her surgery, and in the caption, she explained that the surgery was necessary for her TMJ and to correct an overbite.

“I had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my TMJ & 9 mm overjet overbite,” Biermann wrote in the caption. “This was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life. I sucked my thumb til i was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause my teeth to have no contact whatsoever.”

Biermann continued, explaining how scared she was to get the surgery. “I was so scared,” Biermann wrote. “I was completely dreading this surgery fearing the worst of the worst but thankfully with my positive mindset, strong family & friends support system, @tbtofga IV’s & my incredible doctors (Dr. Kuhmichel & Dr. Maron!!!! BEST OF THE BEST I SWEAR I’m so thankful for them!!!) I got thru the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy! I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better…”

Now, thankfully, it seems like Biermann is on the mend, and she writes that she is “counting down the days” until she can eat pasta and pizza again.

Another One of Zolciak’s Children Had a Medical Emergency in 2017

In 2017, Zolciak’s son, Kash Biermann, also faced a serious medical emergency after he was bit by their dog, which almost left him blind.

“Before you know it, we’re walking to the [operating room],” Zolciak explained during a season six episode of ‘Don’t Be Tardy,’ per People. “I knew the severity of it when my husband had tears streaming down his face. And I was like, ‘Kroy, just tell me.’ And he was like, ‘It’s going to be fine. It’s just going to be fine.’ And then they said, ‘He’s got to go to surgery right now.’ ”

Thankfully, Zolciak’s son has since made a full recovery, but in a November 2017 interview with People , Zolciak’s husband, Kroy Biermann , admitted that it’s all still “process.” “It’s a process every day,” Biermann said at the time. “Being right there, it was just wrong place, wrong time, wrong circumstances. The perfect storm. Had one thing been different, it wouldn’t have happened. You try to say, ‘What would I have done differently?’ And there are a lot of things. now, but you can’t change any of it. You just have to learn from it and grow from it.”

Zolciak and Her Family Will Not Be Returning to Bravo

Even though many viewers have enjoyed seeing Zolciak and her family on “Don’t Be Tardy” during these past few years, it was announced in May 2021 that the show would not be returning for another season on Bravo.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” the family told Us Weekly at the time. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth, there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on your TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

