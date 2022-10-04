Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Weighs in on RHOA

Even though her mom Kim Zolciak is no longer on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” it doesn’t stop Brielle Biermann from weighing in on the current state of the franchise.

During an Oct. 3 appearance on the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast with David Yontef, Biermann, 25, spoke about where she would like to see “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” go in the future. Her mom, Zolciak, was a cast member of the franchise during seasons 1 through 5, and then joined again for season 10. Zolciak and her family also had a spinoff show on Bravo called “Don’t Be Tardy” from 2012-2020.

“I honestly think that they should do a show with Kim, Nene [Leakes], Sheree [Whitfield],” Biermann said during the podcast appearance. “I just want the OGs, but Phaedra [Parks] really brings some good commentary… I love Phaedra. So, I think that would be good if they could get them back together, if they could at least do something different in Atlanta. The way Real Housewives of Atlanta is going lately, it’s not getting a good rap anymore.”

Biermann added, “Who do I need to talk to? I’m gonna call Andy [Cohen] after this.”

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is set to begin filming soon, according to blogger Love B. Scott.

Zolciak Is Very Protective of Her Daughters

Over the past few years, Zolciak has been fiercely protective of her daughters and children, especially when it comes to social media. During an October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zolciak explained that she has a hard time controlling herself from clapping back at the haters whenever they leave a mean comment about her kids.

“Somebody will be like, ‘Oh my god, your lips are so big…’ and I’m like, ‘So is your a**,’ and I’ll write back something,” Zolciak told the outlet at the time. “It’s like, how does that feel? ‘Cause really, if I can just stop one person from being rude and — you have no idea, I’m a very strong person, thank God — life is full of challenges. Who knows what I’m gonna be going through, or what I’ve been through? You don’t know what somebody’s going through. Like, I just cannot comprehend why somebody would leave a negative comment or say something mean to someone. … It definitely is something that I monitor for my kids.”

Zolciak Doesn’t Seem Too Interested in Returning to ‘the Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Even though her daughter may want her mom to return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Zolciak herself doesn’t seem too keen on the idea.

“I think, and this has kind of just come to my mind over the last couple months, that the first season, all of us—Shereé [Whitfield], Nene and I—[we] were friends before this ever started for years; They should just bring back the whole cast from season 1 and like, ‘Where are we now?'” Zolciak told E! News during an appearance on Daily Pop in October 2020.

Zolciak continued at the time, “But as far as going back now, for what? For who? No. Shereé’s not there. NeNe’s not there. Like, no.”

READ NEXT: ‘Below Deck’ Star Shares Opinion on New Chief Stew Natasha Webb