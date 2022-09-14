Brielle Biermann Roasted for NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction

Brielle Biermann, the daughter of a former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, was slammed by fans for showing her nipples on Instagram.

On September 11, 2022, Biermann shared two photos of her in the back of a car with the caption, “hello fashion week.” But fans noticed Biermann was showing her bare breasts through the sheer jumpsuit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Ripped Brielle Biermann for Her Revealing Outfit: ‘Doesn’t Leave Anything to the Imagination’

Fans took to the comments of the post to blast her for indecency.

“Gzzzz was sure it’s some porn star #putsomeclothesongirl,” someone commented.

Another fan asked, “You seriously went out in public looking like that?”

“NIPPLES!!!” someone wrote.

“Nipple covers are nice they even have them in the shape of a flower!” another commenter wrote.

“You are a beautiful young lady…you don’t need to be showing all of your goods…though…have some self respect,” a fan wrote.

Someone else said, “That’s all she has ever done! She know no different unfortunately! Sad girls feel the need to show everything.”

“I’ve seen more conservative streetwalkers in Times Square in the 80s,” a fan pointed out.

“Put some clothes on,” a fan said.

A fan said, “Doesn’t leave anything to the imagination.”

“Not in NY girl…better cover up,” someone commented.

A fan simply wrote, “Sad.”

“Why did you want to grow up so fast,” a fan asked. “You were beautiful before and you’re are beautiful now. You look completely different.”

“Hello bra or pasties,” another person said.

“That’s not fashion, that’s prostitute!” someone wrote.

“Disgusting,” another person wrote.

“So now the world knows u had a boob job. Wtf!” a fan pointed out.

“Be hotter if we didn’t see your nipples!” someone else said.

Someone mentioned her step-father, Kroy Biermann writing, “I don’t think your Dad’s going to be happy with this outfit.”

“Dressing like a porn star for fashion week? CLASSY!” someone said.

“Have you any self respect?” a fan asked.

“I thought this was for a porn convention from the looks of it,” someone said.

Another fan wrote, “Classless put some clothes on.”

“Omfg!! Why wear anything at all! No class .shame. like really?” a fan wrote. “THERE YOUNG GIRLS WATCHING YOU THATS NOT APPROPRIATE.”

Several fans jumped in to support Biermann’s right to wear what she wants.

“She’s a grown a** women… if you don’t like what she posts unfollow and stop being a f****** Karen,” a fan wrote in defense of Biermann.

“Let’s say it together ‘jealous bitches never win’ You’re welcome,” someone else said.

“Put some clothes on? Why because she is showing lady bits?” someone asked. “But you have others that don’t put a identity on themselves showing everything, but that is ok because that is progress? She is gorgeous and confident!!!”

Another fan wrote, “settle down Karen !.. a woman should wear whatever she wants!”

Kim Zolciak Shared a 26-Year-Old Flashback of Brielle Biermann’s Baptism

On September 11, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the mother of Brielle, shared a flashback from her daughter’s baptism.

“Had to post this pic of @briellebiermann on the day she was baptized almost 26 years ago!” she wrote in the caption. “Check out my girlfriend @malloryervin sweet Sunday’s baptismal dress today. We both are a bit over the top (this dress was handmade and had 3 layers, a bonnet, booties and little gloves).

READ NEXT: Leonardo DiCaprio Is ‘Getting to Know’ Real Housewives Daughter