Brielle Biermann Rejects Claims That She Got Plastic Surgery

While appearing on a May 9 Mother’s Day special on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, denied rumors that she has gotten plastic surgery over recent years.

During Biermann’s appearance, host Andy Cohen showed a few clips of Biermann and her family from the first few seasons they were on Bravo, which was over 10 years ago. Of course, Biermann looked noticeably different in those clips, but on the after-show segment of “Watch What Happens Live,” Biermann went off on those fans who thought she had gotten surgery, maintaining that she had just “grown up.”

“They don’t realize that you look different when you’re 10 years old to 24,” Biermann explained. “I hope I look f****** different!”

Biermann’s mom, Kim Zolciak, was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during seasons one through five, and reappeared during season 10 as a “friend of.” Zolciak and her family were also awarded a spinoff show called “Don’t Be Tardy,” in 2012 which ran for eight seasons.

Biermann Has Admitted to Getting Lip Filler

Although Biermann has denied having any serious plastic surgery done, the star has admitted to geting lip filler in the past. “I’ve been getting them injected off and on since I was 18. I flew out to LA in June 2015 and wanted them done so badly,” Biermann revealed to PEOPLE in February 2020. “My mom took me to [celebrity cosmetic surgeon] Dr. Simon Ourian.”

However, Biermann has since gotten some of her fillers dissolved after she realized she had gotten a bit carried away. “I didn’t realize how big they were,” Biermann admitted to PEOPLE. “I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to LA,’ and they’re like, ‘Okay, well maybe let’s not inject the top lip. The top looks good. Let’s do the bottom.’ I was like, ‘F*** you guys. I’m going to do what I want’.”

Biermann continued, “I didn’t realize how crazy it looked. I feel looking back, my lips really looked a little crazy.”

Biermann and Her Family Will No Longer Be Appearing on Bravo

Although fans have enjoyed seeing Biermann and her family on Bravo, it looks like their time on the network has come to a close. Recently, it was announced that the Biermann family’s spinoff show, “Don’t Be Tardy,” was canceled.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” Zolciak and her husband, Kroy Biermann, said in a statement to Bravo’s The Daily Dish on May 7, 2021. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on your TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

Bravo also put out a statement, praising the family for their time on the network. “We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes. We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience,” the network’s statement read.

