Brielle Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Is Begging Her to Get Pregnant

Brielle Biermann says her mom, former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak wants her to have a baby.

Brielle Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Has ‘Baby Fever’ & Wants Grandchildren: ‘If You Don’t Have It, I’m Going to Have One’

“She wants me to have a child,” Brielle said while appearing on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast on October 3. “She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one.'”

She also says her mother isn’t picky about which of her eldest daughters has the baby. “She’s like, ‘Ariana come on. Like, one of y’all have a baby. I’ll take care of it.’ I’m like, ‘You’re insane. I’m not having kids.’”

Brielle is 25 and Ariana, 20. Zolciak is also mother to Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 8 who she shares with her husband Kroy Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcons football player.

“Oh my God, she would love it. She would lose her mind,” Brielle said of a potential positive pregnancy test. She says her mother “would be so excited that there was a baby coming around.”

Despite Brielle’s reluctance to have a baby of her own, she knows that when she does, she’ll raise her kids like Zolciak raised her.

“I always used to say [to my mom] growing up, ‘I want you to raise my kids because you did such a good job,’” she said on the podcast.

Brielle Denied Having a Nose Job: ‘If People Were Smart and Would Actually Look Back, They Would See That I’ve Had the Same F****** Nose’

While appearing on the podcast Brielle addresses plastic surgery rumors which have plagued her comments for months.

“One thing that drives me f****** insane is when everyone says that I’ve had my nose done because I literally have not, and if people were smart and would actually look back, they would see that I’ve had the same f****** nose,” she said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. “This one drives me insane. If you look at my lips, they’ve gotten bigger, so I’m sure my nose looks different because there’s not so much space between. I don’t know how it works but that one gets under my skin like no other.”

She wasn’t shy about what she did have done, which concluded her lips, Botox and work on her jawline.

“I would be honest about it. I guess I’ve done my lips, I’ve had Botox, I tried to get it to my jaw line because I have TMJ, but I don’t have a whole new face,” she said on the podcast. “People are so crazy, but lips really do change somebody’s whole entire face. I don’t have to have filler everywhere to look different.”

Zolciak shared her sentiment.

“Wow I can’t even post a picture of my beautiful baby girls @briellebiermann @arianabiermann without the nasty comments and assumptions!!” Zolciak wrote on February 16 along with side-by-side photos of her daughters. “Let’s be clear here … my daughters read your stupid ass comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!”

