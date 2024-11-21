RHOSLC Star Bronwyn Newport Criticizes RHOC Personality’s Behavior

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport is not impressed with “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Alexis Bellino.

During the November 20 episode of “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Vaill Files,” Newport said she watched the 18th season of RHOC, which premiered in July 2024. Newport said she has taken Shannon Beador‘s side amid her feud with Bellino. As fans are aware, Bellino is engaged to Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

“Team Shannon. First and foremost. And always. Yeah, Alexis is the worst. Lexi, whatever. What are we supposed to be calling her?” said Newport.

Newport also shared that she has had positive interactions with RHOC star Tamra Judge.

“Tamra is nice to me on social media. I see that she has problems with other people. I have not had a problem with Tamra,” said Newport during the interview.

Shannon Beador Said She Does Not Want to Film With Alexis Bellino Again

Beador spoke about her feud with Bellino during an October 2024 interview on Viall’s podcast. She said she is not interested in filming with Bellino, who came back to RHOC for the show’s 18th season following an 11-year absence.

“If everyone wants to bring Alexis back, then have a nice time with her because I’m not filming with her ever again,” said Beador to Viall.

She explained that she was not “going to put [herself] through that again,” as season 18 “was really really difficult.” In addition, Beador referenced that Bellino also has said she had a hard time filming with her as she was in a relationship with Janssen for over three years.

“Someone told me recently [Bellino] said ‘Oh well, it was difficult for me.’ Well you didn’t need to come then. Sorry,” said Beador.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2024, Beador clarified she is not planning on quitting RHOC, even if Bellino remains on the show. She stated that she “never said [she is] not coming back” to the Bravo series. In addition, she said she is “grateful for the job.”

“I was on Nick Viall’s podcast, and he said, ‘What will you do if Alexis is back on the show?’ And my answer was, ‘I’m not filming with Alexis ever again. If they choose to bring Alexis back on the show, enjoy, but I’m not filming with you,'” said Beador to Us Weekly.

She also said that “if Alexis Bellino comes back, sorry, not gonna be around [her].”