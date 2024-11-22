Bronwyn Newport Defends Marriage to Todd Bradley Following Fan Comments

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport’s marriage to Todd Bradley came under scrutiny from fans after the pair took their castmates on a couple’s trip to Palm Desert to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Viewers learned that Todd had a short fuse for fighting after he nearly kicked Lisa and John Barlow off the trip on the first day. After returning from the trip, Todd had a serious conversation with Bronwyn, asking if she always argued with the other RHOSLC ladies when they got together.

After Queens of Bravo shared a clip of Todd and Bronwyn’s conversation on November 14, fans had something to say, with comments reading, “He’s scolding her like a child. She loses her sparkle around him,” and, “Marry for money and he’s gonna act like your daddy.”

Bronwyn then took the opportunity to defend her and Todd’s bond in November 19 interview with Us Weekly, telling the outlet, “I don’t think Todd regrets [his behavior in Palm Desert]. Todd’s not deeply involved in the social media of it all… I don’t think Todd really cares what it looks like to anybody else. And that’s a good reminder for me that I’m very happy with Todd and everyone else can see that or not see that, or wish they were me or not wish they were me. They should wish they were me — I’m in a great marriage, I love my relationship and I’m really happy.”

Bronwyn Newport Reacts to ‘Gold Digger’ Claims

In her Us Weekly interview, Bronwyn also reacted to claims (both online and from her co-stars) that she was a “gold digger,” an insult which she called “low-hanging fruit.”

“Who has not called me a gold digger yet?” Bronwyn joked, going on to add, “I don’t want to shade anyone else’s marriage because I don’t like them shading mine, but I am interested in Britani [Bateman], Heather [Gay], and Meredith [Marks] of all people talking about someone else’s marriage. We got two who are not, have not been, have been divorced, have struggled and one who’s had some ups and downs. We should tend to our own grass before we worry about what Bronwyn’s grass looks like.”

Bronwyn Newport Claps Back At Lisa Barlow’s Reaction to Flying Coach

Bronwyn’s relationship with Lisa really came to a head on the Palm Desert trip, and the big finale to their weekend full of disagreements came when Lisa learned that Bronwyn had booked her (and the rest of the ladies and their husbands) coach seats on the plane-ride back to Salt Lake City, rather than first class seats (after Bronwyn and Todd and flown everybody there on a private jet.

Lisa and Bronwyn reacted to the moment on the “RHOSLC After Show”, shared to the Bravo YouTube channel on November 13. “I haven’t flown coach since college,” Lisa shared.

“Let me introduce Lisa to the world in which other people live,” Bronwyn said in the After Show. “I’ll tell you this: Lisa has been telling a lot of people behind the scenes — the whispers get back to me — that she and John have more money than Todd and I do [and] that she’s put a down payment on a plane of her own…”Todd and I routinely fly coach if we have to go somewhere last-minute and there’s not another seat… If Lisa’s so opposed to coach, why does she put her glam team in coach? My glam team flies first class.”

