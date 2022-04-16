Former DWTS Host Reveals Why She Won’t Join The Real Housewives

A former “Dancing with the Stars” co-host wants no part of “The Real Housewives.” In a recent interview, DWTS mirrorball champ turned co-host Brooke Burke revealed that she’ll take a pass when it comes to joining the Real Housewives franchise.

Burke was a co-host on ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition for seven seasons before she was fired and replaced by Erin Andrews in 2014, according to The Wrap. But her reality TV days didn’t end there. In 2015 she starred in the food-themed show “Breaking Bread with Brooke Burke,” and in 2017 she was a contestant on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” per IMDb.

In an April 13 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Burke also confirmed that she has been approached by Bravo to join The Real Housewives franchise.

“Yes, I think it comes across, probably everybody that we know,” Burke told Yontef. “Just hasn’t been the right move on my team, but you never know. You never know.”

When Yontef asked if Burke was specifically approached for either “The Real Housewives of Orange County” or for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she said it wouldn’t make sense for her to do RHOC based on where she lives.

“It’s come across many times,” she added. “I mean, I think the Malibu-igans might be a better, it might be a better possibility. I never wanted to drag my kids through that.”

Brooke Burke Shaded The Housewives & Revealed What Type of Reality Show She’d Rather Do

Burke has a thriving career as a TV host, fitness guru, and businesswoman. In the podcast interview, she revealed that she likes the “entrepreneurial part” of the Housewives—but that’s pretty much it.

“I don’t know if I could,” she said of being a Housewife. “I just have so much going on within my, I like my privacy. I like my family life. I like the time with my man. I need my alone time. I love what I’m doing in my business. I don’t know if I could hang out with a bunch of chicks and get drunk and fight. Although I love Lisa Rinna. Although some of my girlfriends are on the show. So I say that with mad respect, you know.”

“It’s a lot of, it’s very intrusive and a lot of exposure,” she added. “I would rather do a business-minded type of a show, an entrepreneurial type of show, a female network type of show.”

Kyle Richards Has Talked About Brooke Burke Joining RHOBH

While Burke would need some convincing to be a Beverly Hills Housewife, a RHOBH veteran has talked about her joining the show. In 2017, Burke worked with Kyle Richards on “The Celebrity Apprentice,” but the two have a friendship that dates before that.

“I’ve known Brooke forever, our kids went to school together,” Richards told TV Line at the time.

Richards also confirmed that Burke’s name has come up in the Housewives universe, but she stopped short of predicting if Burke would actually become a RHOBH diamond holder.

“You never know,” Richards said. “Her name has come up in the past in discussions about who would be a good addition to the show. But you never know.”

