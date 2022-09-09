Real Housewives Star’s Son Publicly Slammed by Singer

The son of a “Real Housewives” star was called out for a tacky social media situation.

Brooks Marks, the 23-year-old son of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks, was called out by Broadway singer Jessica Vosk after he decided to chat live with fans on Instagram during her concert.

Bravo fans have seen Marks in scenes with his mom on RHOSLC. He also has his own self-titled fashion line, and he previously made headlines for a social media feud with his mom’s co-star, Jen Shah.

Vosk is best known for her role as Elphaba in the Broadway show “Wicked,” per Broadway World. She also has a Bravo connection; she was a guest bartender on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in 2021, per IMDb.

On September 4, 2022, Vosk performed a show in Provincetown, Massachusetts, per her Twitter page, and that’s where she became aware of Marks’ antics in the audience.

Jessica Vosk Called Out Brooks Marks on Social Media

During Vosk’s show, Marks started an Instagram Live video with fans. As he recorded from the show, he told fans about his skincare regimen.

“My skincare routine is Peter Thomas Roth and Amanda Caroline skincare, that’s all you need to know,” he said, as Vosk was heard performing in the background, per Page Six.

After catching wind of Marks’ IG Live, Vosk responded after the show.

“Really glad to hear your skincare routine but please don’t go full-voiced live while someone is performing for you. It’s kind of s***ty as the singer. Thx boo,” she tweeted. Her tweet was written over a screengrab from Marks’ Live.

“No shade to @peterthomasofficial who does in fact provide great skincare. Get off your phone tho,” she added on her Instagram story.

On Twitter, fans responded to Vosk’s call-out of the Bravo TV personality. After one Twitter user wrote, “LMAO. This is SO rude I can’t even believe it,” Vosk replied, “Laughably so.”

“Hey cmon any time you can disrespect a live performer to go live for fewer than 100 people, you just have to do it,” another cracked, to which Vosk replied, “That’s what my mom always says.”

Another follower told Vosk to “Drag him.”

“I mean I’ve seen some s*** babe…but we need a wrangler,” she tweeted back.

In other tweets, Vosk responded to a fan who wrote, “omg youre gonna drag [Brooks Marks] like this?”

“Baby I’ll drag anyone who does that. I had no idea who he was when I posted this,” the singer replied.

But by the time another fan wrote that Vosk should be “invited onto Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for a sit-down apology,” she knew all about his fashion career.

“I’ll await my reunion tracksuit,” Vosk cracked.

Brooks Marks Was Called ‘Entitled’ by Outraged Fans

As of this writing, it does not appear that Marks has publicly apologized to Vosk. But on his Instagram page on September 7, he posted a picture while out on a lunch date with his mother.

“Lunch with the queen,” he captioned a photo of him and his mom at a restaurant table with wine glasses in front of them.

But that post didn’t go over so well either. While some fans gushed over the celebrity mom and son, others used the comment section to scold Marks.

“What if instead of posting your lunch date you took accountability for going live during a performance? Pretty disgusting, entitled, disrespectful, and gross move on your part. Do better,” a follower wrote to the “Real Housewives” star’s son.

“How tacky and obnoxious of @meredithmarks precious infant child to be live streaming during a live performance from someone with actual talent. How does every single family member lack tact and basic common sense so badly?” another wrote.

“Yes only respect to the queen @jessicavosk!!” another chimed in.

