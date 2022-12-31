Podcast Host Reveals RHOBH Star He’s Afraid to Interview

Andy Cohen has interviewed every Real Housewives star out there, but his best friend is hesitant to sit down with one Bravo star, despite the fact that he has a new podcast.

Bruce Bozzi is the longtime bestie of Cohen and is even godfather to his 3-year-old son, Benjamin. The longtime manager and executive vice president at the famed Palm Restaurant Group has an impressive list of A-list friends who he has interviewed on his podcast “Lunch With Bruce,” including Jennifer Aniston and Daniel Craig.

Bozzi recently launched the “Table for Two” podcast which has featured interviews with Cohen and Scarlett Johansson. And while he’s very in tune with Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise and counts ”Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton as one of his friends, he admitted there’s one reality star he’s nervous to interview.

Bruce Bozzi Admitted One RHOBH Star ‘Scares’ Him

Bozzi opened up while speaking on a December 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. When asked by Yontef if he would ever want to interview RHOBH cast member Erika Jayne, the podcast host gave a surprising answer.

“Wow,” Bozzi said. “That’s a tough one for me to answer because she scares me a little bit.”

Erika Jayne has a complicated history. The “Pretty Mess” singer’s recent storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” focused heavily on her complicated divorce from former power attorney Tom Girardi and the embezzlement lawsuits he has been involved in. Erika Jayne has denied having any involvement in her former husband’s shady financial dealings.

Bozzi told Yontef that while it would be a huge get to interview Erika, he would be nervous about talking to her because she’s so “tough.”

“Yes, from a, like a conversational point, I would [want to interview her]” he admitted. “I think, you know, my heart kind of breaks for that, this woman and what was actually happening behind the curtain in her life. And I truly believe you can be married to someone and not know who they are a hundred percent and you can judge how she lived her life and you can judge how she spent their money and her money …. So yes. Short answer is yes. The answer why behind it is, I’d be sweating a little bit because I think she’s tough.”

Bruce Bozzi Did Not Hear Chatter About Erika Jayne’s Finances at Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower

Bozzi was involved in helping to plan Cohen’s 2019 baby shower ahead of Benjamin’s birth. While the bash made headlines for the Housewives dancing on the tables, there were also rumors that some of the guests gossiped about Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s finances during the party, which took place more than a year before their divorce drama and lawsuits were made public.

When a Twitter follower asked Camille Grammer if she had heard about “the Tom and Erika rumors” before their financial and legal issues were talked about on RHOBH, Grammer teased that “one of the Housewives mentioned it” at Cohen’s baby shower two years earlier. Grammer later alleged that she heard the rumors from Kyle Richards. “To set the record straight it was Kyle who told me Tom [Girardi] was in trouble during [Andy Cohen’s] baby shower,” she wrote in a screenshot captured by Comments By Bravo.

Richards told Us Weekly that she never talked to Grammer about Erika at the baby shower. “I mean, everybody that was at the shower texted me and said, ‘You were hosting baby shower and dancing on tables. I never even saw you speak to Camille for one minute.’ And I said, ‘Exactly.’”

While speaking with Yontef, Bozzi opened up about the “epic” baby shower for Cohen and credited Richards as being “the force behind it.”

“It was so funny because it was just like a nice group,” he said. “And then it felt like, oh, okay, like this might be wrapping up. And then it was like, no [Lisa] Rinna was like, get up [and dance]. So I had women on these tables that are, you know, if you put too much weight on the front of the table, it’s just going to flip. And I was like, I got very stressed. I was holding, you know, tables up.”

But Bozzi also denied hearing any whispers about Erika Jayne’s legal troubles during the baby shower.

After Yontef noted that “all these Housewives were whispering, Kyle and whoever else was there, about Erika’s legal troubles and that’s where people first heard it,” Bozzi replied, “Wow. Isn’t that interesting? Because that traces it back to a different origin than we know as the people who are watching this season.”

