RHONY Cast Member Thinks RHOBH Star Should Join Her Show

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield would love to see a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member switch shows.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the RHONY season 14 star said she thinks Dorit Kemsley has what it takes to be a Housewife in New York City.

Whitfield was asked, “If you could trade one of your Housewives for another one on a different franchise, who would it be and why?” “I want Dorit on our cast,” she replied.

Kemsley has been an RHOBH cast member since 2016. But she used to live in New York and even met her future husband, PK, while living there, per Wedding Style magazine. A few months later, PK moved from Los Angeles to live with Dorit in New York. They now live in Encino, California.

Brynn Whitfield Explained Why Dorit Kemsley Should Join RHONY

Whitfield explained that she loves Kemsley’s sense of style and thinks it would be perfect for the Big Apple-based reality show. “The full head-to-toe looks. I think Dorit in New York, I would love to see what those looks would be,” Whitfeld told Us. “I think we need a little bit of that, you know? Like, I think we need those like, Barbie moments looking out into the New York skyline. Yeah, for sure.”

Kemsley is known for wearing head-to-toe designer labels, but she sometimes mixes things up with a glam Barbie look.

If she were to join RHONY, Kemsley would need to make sure not to mix designer labels. Last season on RHONY, Jenna Lyons famously called out Jessel Taank for such a faux pas, “You can’t wear Alexander Wang on your back and Balenciaga on your bag,” she told her. Lyons is the former creative director for J.Crew, so she knows her stuff.

Coincidentally, Lyons previously said she’d love to style one of Kemsley’s co-stars. During a September episode of the “Who What Wear” podcast, host Hillary Kerr asked her, “Out of all the Housewives, is there anyone you’d love to style? Any franchise, any era.”

Lyons, who is openly gay, replied, “I mean, the one I want to get my hands on is Kyle Richards. Because I think Kyle is coming over to my team, so I think she needs a little help.”

Lyons’ comment about Richards coming over to her “team” came amid rumors that the RHOBH star is romantically involved with country singer Morgan Wade. Richards has denied the rumors.

Brynn Whitfield’s Co-Str Erin Said It Makes ‘No Sense’ to Team Up With Veteran Real Housewives Stars

While Whitfield would add a Housewives veteran to her cast, her co-star Erin Lichy doesn’t think it’s a good idea. Speaking on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Lichy addressed rumors that some OG RHONY stars such as Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Luann De Lesseps would be joining the cast of the rebooted version of the show.

“I could tell you that were not like joining forces with (RHONY) Legacy,” Lichy said. “It’s not happening. I don’t think it makes sense. Because the other thing is if it’s going to be us and them, it’s going to feel like two separate groups that are like almost battling each other, you know?”

It is unclear when the new season of RHONY will start filming—or who will be on it. Lichy said she has no details on the new season, and Whitfield revealed to Us Weekly, “We’re not told anything.”

“I’m in a situationship with Bravo,” the RHONY newcomer added. “I don’t know where I stand but I know they’re interested. But I don’t know have details I’m waiting for them to text me.”

