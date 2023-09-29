Brynn Whitfield Wants to Set Up Her Ex-Fiancé With VPR Star

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield made an appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala.” While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, uploaded on September 27, Whitfield mentioned her third ex-fiancé Gideon Lang-Laddie, who appeared in RHONY season 14, episode 7. Whitfield shared that she believed he would be a suitable match for Kent, who ended her six-year relationship with movie producer Randall Emmett, the father of her 2-year-old daughter Ocean, in October 2021.

“[Lang-Laddie] lives in L.A. now. I’m going to set you up with Gideon … If Gideon was good for me, Gideon would be perfect for you then, because we’re kind of the same,” said Whitfield.

Kent objected to Whitfield’s suggestion that Lang-Laddie would be interested in her. She stated that she does not believe she would be compatible with the real estate agent.

“You’re pulled together, like sexy and fun, but, like, use big words, and, like, a pre-med student, I’m like listen, I went to SLCC, Salt Lake Community College, most of the time, I’m in a hoodie,” said Kent.

Whitfield then shared she believed Lang-Laddie would be a good partner and noted he is close to his mother, which she believes is an admirable trait.

“He’s very good with his mother, whom I adore. You have to find a guy that is good with his mother,” stated Whitfield.

Ubah Hassan Believes Brynn Whitfield Should Rekindle Her Romance With Her Ex-Fiancé

During RHONY season 14, episode 7, Whitfield explained that she ended her engagement to Lang-Laddie because she was not ready for marriage.

“I realized I was going to be someone’s wife and I remember just panicking, because I see myself as little Brynn with the little afro, like, I didn’t see myself as someone’s wife. But yeah, I wasn’t ready,” said the RHONY star.

Despite their breakup, Whitfield appears to have a close friendship with Lang-Laddie. During a September 2022 appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Whitfield’s co-star Ubah Hassan shared she believed the 36-year-old should rekindle her relationship with the British native.

“If she’s smart, you know, she will get with that man. He’s great,” stated the model.

She admitted that she believed Lang-Laddie is “boring.”

“But boring is good,” clarified the RHONY star.

She then explained that she did not think Lang-Laddie’s subdued personality would be an issue as Whitfield is naturally charismatic.

“She’s the fun one, like you can’t be the same people,” stated Hassan.

Brynn Whitfield Has Been at Odds With Sai De Silva

Hassan shared she wanted Whitfield to mend her relationship with her castmate Sai De Silva during a September 2023 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reality-Tea” podcast, alongside the social media influencer. In the interview, De Silva noted that she and Whitfield ended on a sour note during the production of RHONY season 14. The social media influencer stated that Hassan was at the center of her rift with Whitfield.

“Ubah’s the catalyst. I think what happened is because of Ubah. No one saw that coming, did they?” said De Silva with a laugh.

In an August 2023 interview with Page Six’s “24 Hours” series, De Silva shared some information about her falling out with Whitfield. She explained that she and the marketing consultant “had a bit of tension toward the end of filming” RHONY season 14 because Whitfield had relayed some private information.

“There were just some things that I kind of told her that I wish she wouldn’t have said. I’m such a girl’s girl, I’m very, very loyal, I shouldn’t have said it to her in the first place,” said De Silva.

She stated that while the information “wasn’t overly big,” she “shouldn’t have shared it.”

“When I did, it felt like a circle of trust at that moment, and she kind of broke that circle of trust. And I was very disappointed,” continued the mother of two.