Brynn Whitfield Addresses Speculation Jenna Lyons Will Not Return to RHONY

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield addressed speculation that her castmate, Jenna Lyons, will not return to the Bravo franchise after its 14th season. As fans are aware, Lyons opted to not attend the 2023 BravoCon, held during the weekend of November 3.

In an interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” hosted by Emily Orozco, during BravoCon, Whitfield was asked if she believes Lyons “should come back” to RHONY.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Why isn’t Jenna here? Is she teasing us? Is she really not coming back?’ And the [season 14] reunion, kind of gave us, okay she’s not into it. A lot of people were saying that,” said Orozco.

Whitfield replied, “That’s just Jenna.” The Indiana native also suggested she believes the fashion designer’s behavior is not indicative that she will not return to RHONY for future seasons.

“She keeps to herself, she’s a little conservative. No, I think if we all get to come back, I wouldn’t see — why not. I don’t know, Jenna’s — I think she’s just cool,” said Whitfield.

When Orozco said she was “worried [Lyons is] not” coming back to RHONY, Whitfield stated, “I’m not worried that she’s not.”

“I think that maybe she would. She’s just in her own — she’s a whole vibe. She just does her thing. And that’s why I think she’s an incredible character because it was so unlikely, someone like her. So she’s still just playing the part of unlikely,” said the marketing consultant.

Jessel Taank Shared Her Thoughts About Jenna Lyons’ Possible Return

RHONY star Jessel Taank also shared her thoughts about Lyons’ possible return to the Bravo series in a separate November 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” She stated that she believes Lyons should continue starring in the franchise. Taank shared she would like fans to get more insight into Lyons’ background and personal life.

“She’s like an onion, she’s like a slow-burn. I think Jenna is someone who takes a while getting comfortable A) with people and B) with situations. And I think that towards the end, as you guys know, at the reunion, she open up a little bit more,” said Taank.

She went on to say that she “thinks if [Lyons] does a second season” of RHONY the show’s fans “will see a whole other side of Jenna.”

“I want to see the b**** diva Jenna,” continued Taank.

Jenna Lyons Shared Why She Decided to Not Attend BravoCon

Lyons discussed her decision to not attend the 2023 BravoCon, despite starring on RHONY season 14, during a November 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. She said she “had some things to do,” which prevented her from coming to the fan convention in Las Vegas.

“I had some really important things to do like twiddle my thumbs,” she said with a laugh.

The former president of J. Crew clarified she “had an event.”

“And I had some other things that were personal,” added Lyons.

Brynn Whitfield Shared Her Thoughts About Her RHONY Castmate in an October 2023 Interview

During the 14th season of RHONY, Whitfield would continuously make flirtatious comments toward Lyons. While recording an October 2023 interview on “Vanderpump Rules” personality Scheana Shay‘s podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay,” Whitfield stated that she was not romantically interested in Lyons during the production of RHONY season 14. The 37-year-old said, however, that she began having feelings for the fashion designer after RHONY season 14 premiered, even though Lyons and photographer Cass Bird are currently in a relationship.

“I started thinking about it, I’m like, ‘You know what, honest to God, like why not? Why didn’t I?’ I just told [Lyons] actually last week like at this party we were at, I was like, ‘You know what’s funny, like when we were filming, we were joking.’ I was like, ‘Now I actually kind of have a crush on you.’ Like I would 100 percent,” explained the RHONY personality.