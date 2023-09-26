Brynn Whitfield Thinks RHONY Cast Was ‘Too Hard’ on Co-Star

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield suggested she disagreed with how her castmates behaved toward Jessel Taank in RHONY season 14, episode 10. During the RHONY episode, Sai De Silva and Erin Lichy questioned Taank’s background and her family’s financial status.

Reality Blurb reported that during the September 24 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, Cohen asked Whitfield if she believed “the women were too hard on Jessel about her sharing her story of her upbringing.” The marketing consultant replied, “1000 percent, we are all way too hard.”

“We have this thing in our group and where we share and we are open but then we all kind of act like vultures. We all come around because we love each other, but we’re New Yorkers, so we’re a little bit cynical at first,” said the 36-year-old.

The Indiana native then shared she would like to know more information about Taank’s childhood.

“I think we should’ve allowed her to speak and to share and get – I just want to know baby Jessel, little J, what was she like? Was she insecure? We want to know that and I think sometimes we tend to jump too quickly,” stated Whitfield.

Ubah Hassan Shared She Disapproved of Her Castmate’s Treatment of Jessel Taank

RHONY star Ubah Hassan shared similar comments about Taank in an August 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight. The model stated that she did not like her castmate’s reaction toward Taank when she was discussing her background. She said she believed her co-stars should have accepted the fashion publicist’s answers.

“A lot of time, the girls will ask a question to Jessel, and Jessel will answer it, but then they will not be satisfied with the answer,” said Hassan. “So it’s very, very tough to watch, to be a part of, because, like, I mean, if you don’t believe someone’s answers, then why are you asking? ‘Cause there’s no point, right? So there’s a lot of that rigmarole.”

Hassan also shared that she wanted Taank to confront her co-stars for their comments during the RHONY season 14 reunion special, which was filmed in mid-September 2023.

“I’m excited to actually see Jessel, how she’s going to handle it. I think she should tell all the other cackling hags to eff off. But she’s so sweet, I don’t know if she’s going to do that,” said the 40-year-old.

Jessel Taank Discussed Her Relationship With Erin Lichy

In a September 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Taank noted that she unintentionally offended her castmates while filming RHONY season 14. The London native suggested she believed the root of the issue is that Americans have difficulty understanding her tone.

“I think as a Brit in America, I have always had this thing where no matter how innocent something is, the way I sound is just not — it’s just not American, so I can say, ‘Oh my god, I love what you are wearing’ and people are like, ‘Ugh, that’s such an insult,’” said Taank.

The 43-year-old also noted that she and Lichy were continually at odds in season 14 during an appearance on the September 15 episode of the “Your Favorite Auntie Show” podcast. She stated that she feels she has to “walk on eggshells” when she is around Lichy. Taank also said she believes they clashed because she is lighthearted while Lichy is sensitive and serious. In the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Taank clarified she is “in a much better place” with the 36-year-old following the production of RHONY season 14.