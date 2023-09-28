Brynn Whitfield Suggests the RHONY Cast’s Issues Have Intensified After Season 14

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield teased that there has been some disharmony among her castmates following the RHONY season 14 reunion, which was filmed in mid-September 2023. During an appearance on the September 27 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Whitfield shared that several of her castmates had a difficult time during the season 14 reunion.

“A couple people exited through the gift shop immediately and then there was like s*** going down on the group text. We have a group text, I think people would prefer if we didn’t have a group text. And the group text has been the past couple weeks, there’s been some people — the group text has never been bad, it’s actually been like we actually band together, we share funny s***, but the group text in the past two weeks has been like ‘F*** you, you’re a f**** b***,’” said Whitfield.

The reality television personality explained that issues intensified between the castmates because they had watched the entirety of RHONY season 14. In addition, Whitfield shared that the cast cried and “yelled” during the season 14 reunion.

Brynn Whitfield Discussed Ubah Hassan’s Issues With Erin Lichy

During the September 27 “Give Them Lala” episode, Whitfield mentioned her castmate Ubah Hassan’s heated interaction with Erin Lichy in RHONY season 14, episode 10. As fans are aware, Lichy decided to take Hassan’s phone following a playful incident where the model forced her into the resort’s pool. The model was upset by the prank and confronted Lichy the following morning. Issues intensified when Hassan removed Lichy’s sunglasses from her face and kept them from her for 45 minutes. The women eventually came to an understanding in season 14, episode 11.

Whitfield stated that she would have also been upset by Lichy’s prank if she were Hassan. She stated, however, that she disagreed with Hassan’s decision to take Lichy’s sunglasses. She also said while Hassan is generally kind and sweet, when she is upset “she’s the most intense ‘Housewife’ in the franchises.”

“And I’ve watched all of them. She goes there, she gets to that point,” added the Indiana native.

According to Whitfield, Hassan has had difficulty watching her argument with Lichy.

“Every episode that comes out, it’s like she re-watches it, she relives it and she rewatches it and she gets all worked up all over again,” said the marketing consultant.

The 36-year-old also stated Hassan and Lichy’s argument was discussed at the season 14 reunion. Whitfield said Lichy had minimized the amount of time she had Hassan’s phone. In season 14, episode 10, the real estate agent said she hide Hassan’s phone for under an hour.

“At the reunion, Ubah did clarify a couple things, Erin kept saying it was 45 minutes, Erin did have her phone for like three or four hours. It was a long time,” stated Whitfield.

According to Reality Blurb, Hassan suggested that Lichy was not truthful while filming the season 14 reunion on her September 18 Instagram Stories. When a commenter inquired, “Why are you such a hothead about your phone,” she responded, “The phone was the seed of it all.”

“But she [screams] at me and told me not to mention her f****** name, even though I was [quiet] the whole day and didn’t talk to her about my phone to her the whole day. Then, she proceeded to lie about something (watch the reunion),” stated the model.

Sai De Silva Mentioned the RHONY Cast’s Group Chat

During an early September 2023 interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, alongside her castmate Sai De Silva, Hassan shared she believed Lichy would have some difficulty at the season 14 reunion.

“[Lichy] has messed up with anybody — with everybody. Like, Erin, I would be very scared if I was Erin,” said the 40-year-old.

De Silva seemed to agree with the model, and noted that “some people have lied about a few things.”

“And I think these things need to be cleared up,” added the mother of two.

In the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast interview, De Silva mentioned the RHONY season 14 group chat. She stated that she and her castmates do not message each other when episodes of RHONY air.

“Any other time, the group chat is ding, ding, ding. I think it feels weird. I think it feels weird to watch things play out,” said the social media influencer.

The mother of two then suggested comments made during the show’s confessional interviews have been a point of contention.

“Imagine yourself being in a confessional, you have thoughts of people and these are the things that you say in your head, no one can actually read your thoughts, no one can hear your thoughts, confessional is listening to your thoughts at the end of the day. So now all of the sudden all of your castmates can hear exactly how you feel about them and you are like, ‘Damn is that the truth?’” stated De Silva.