Real Housewife Reveals ‘Southern Charm’ Star Slid Into Her DMs

A “ Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer has been exchanging messages with a “Southern Charm” veteran.

On the August 6, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” RHONY star Brynn Whitfield confirmed that she has been talking to Shep Rose online.

Whitfield made the reveal after host Andy Cohen asked her where things stand between her and the Southern Charmer, whom she previously admitted to having a crush on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brynn Whitfield Revealed What She Talks to Shep Rose About

While speaking with Cohen during the WWHL appearance, Whitfield, 36, revealed that “dudes” love the fact that she’s on the Real Housewives and that her new role has impacted her dating life.

She also admitted that she has “a little crushy crush” on Rose, but when Cohen asked her where things are with that, she at first replied, “No comment.”

After Cohen said Rose told him he was going to DM Whitfield, she admitted, “He did.”

“He’s very sweet, he’s very smart,” she added. “Very sweet and it’s all PG. It’s all about philosophy and dogs, our favorite subjects.”

Cohen said they’d see what BravoCon will bring. The Bravo-based fanfest will take place in Las Vegas in November 2023 and will feature stars from The Real Housewives, “Southern Charm,” “Vanderpump Rules” and more. But fans had an immediate reaction to Whitfield’s crush on Rose.

“Has she watched him on southern charm?!? Wtf lol,” one commenter asked.

The 8th season of “Southern Charm” featured Rose’s messy breakup with his girlfriend of two years, Taylor Ann Green. In one episode, he also called her “ a f***ing idiot.”

Other commenters speculated that Rose will be a “lifetime Bachelor” and that Whitfield’s crush on him speaks “volumes” about her own self-worth. But other fans were all for the messy pairing.

“I will need a show to happen if Bryn and Shep get together…😆 That would be an awesome train wreck to watch!!!” one commenter wrote.

Brynn Whitfield Revealed What Type of Guys She Likes

Whitfield has been vocal about her crush on Rose. In July 2023, she told Hollywood Life, “I think Shep’s a cutie,” but she admitted a relationship between the two of them would be a “short-term disaster,”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” a few days later, she told Cohen, “I have a little secret. I think Shep’s cute.”

She also asked Cohen what Rose is like in real life, to which the Bravo host replied, “He’s exactly as he appears. “Perfect,” Whitfield said, “It takes one commitment-phobe to know another.”

Rose, 43, responded to Whitfield’s crush on him in an Instagram comment.

“Oh Well that’s certainly nice to hear,” he wrote. “Thanks for thinking of me Brynn. I mean Andy could have been a little more enthusiastic about her brave (and accurate) proclamation. 🤷🏼‍♂️ perhaps he knows too much. This poses a problem 😟😂.”

But at least Whitfield would give Rose a chance. While playing a WWHL game called “Swipe Right or Call it a Night” she revealed she’d swipe left if Roses’s friend and co-star Austen Kroll came up on her feed.

Elsewhere during her August appearance on Cohen’s show, Whitfield said she likes guys who are tall, have a little scruff, and a huge credit limit and she noted that her parameters regarding the age range for potential dates are from “29” to “still breathing.” She also revealed that no other Bravo guys besides Rose have reached out to her in her DMs.

“No, unfortunately,” the RHONY star said, adding, “There’s always BravoCon.”

