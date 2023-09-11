New ‘Real Housewives’ Star Reacts to Criticism Suggesting She Is ‘a Sugar Baby’

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield, who joined the cast for season 14, responded to online criticism in a series of September 2023 Instagram Stories, as reported by Page Six. The Bravo personality specifically reacted to an X, formerly known as Twitter, post that referenced that Whitfield was unhappy with her castmate Jenna Lyons after Erin Lichy said she refused to fly coach for their cast trip to the Caribbean in RHONY season 14, episode 8.

“Brynn, you mad because Jenna [Lyons] doesn’t have to log into Seeking Arrangement in order to afford a business class seat? Cuz that’s exactly what it’s giving,” read the social media post from the account, Bravo and Botox.

According to Page Six, Whitfield directly messaged the social media user and uploaded screenshots of her response on her Instagram Stories. The RHONY personality wrote that she believes “reposting things about [her] being an escort or sugar baby is disgusting.”

“You should be ashamed,” asserted the 36-year-old.

In the messages, the RHONY personality also mentioned her work ethic and stated that her “career is more decorated than most.”

“You’re super gross and blocked,” concluded Whitfield.

In a separate Instagram Story, Whitfield also stated that she “never claimed to be rich.” The corporate communications and marketing consultant also shared how she has maintained her way of living, despite not coming from money.

“I’ve worked super hard and made a modest life for myself. It’s not rocket science you guys: Work in corporate America + No KIDS + no HUSBAND = money for yourself,” stated the RHONY star.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Brynn Whitfield’s Instagram Stories

Several RHONY fans came to Whitfield’s defense in a Reddit thread posted on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“She owes no one an explanation. Some of the bravo fans are freaking mentally unwell. The way some people invest in these people is so strange,” wrote a commenter.

“The seeking arrangement tweet that B&B posted was not cool at all. Not a fun shade. Nobody gets questioned more than a single, independent woman that doesn’t have kids. The lies people concoct are insane. Good for her,” added another.

Some Reddit users, however, suggested they took issue with Whitfield’s Instagram Stories regarding her career.

“Love Brynn but both posts are all word salad and so is her LinkedIn profile. Not saying she’s a sugar baby or anything whatsoever bc I thought b&b reposts were way too much, just saying there’s usually specific examples of what you contributed to what campaign,” wrote a commenter.

“The summary she provided is extremely general and doesn’t sound like it was written by someone who has much PR experience. I’ve been in the industry for over a decade and Brynn’s writeup is amateur. I don’t remotely care if she is or isn’t a sex worker but based on what she’s presented, she’s not a seasoned PR person, imo,” added another.

Brynn Whitfield Had Ties to Bravo Before Joining ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’

During a June 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Whitfield noted that she had ties to Bravo before joining the RHONY cast for season 14. She shared that she is close friends with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Lisa Vanderpump’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo. She explained that Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, offered her support when she was starting out in Los Angeles during her early 20s.

“Her and Ken took care of me. Like they fed me when I had no money, like they were amazing,” shared the Indiana native.

Brynn Whitfield Has Had Issues With Her Castmates Throughout Season 14

While filming the 14th season of RHONY, Whitfield has been at odds with several of jer castmates. For instance, she has had several arguments with Lichy. Her castmate Sai De Silva also revealed that their close friendship dissolved toward the end of RHONY season 14. In a July 2023 interview with Us Weekly, De Silva stated, “By the end of this we are not best friends.” The social media influencer also shared she did not expect to have a falling out with the 36-year-old.

“That was a big surprise to me,” said the mother of two.

Lyons also shared she unexpectedly had issues with Whitfield in a July 2023 interview with Extra.

“Brynn and I had a couple moments,” said Lyons.