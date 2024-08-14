RHONY Star Claps Back at Brynn Whitfield’s Season 15 Shade

“The Real Housewives of New York City” season 15 trailer dropped on August 13, and Ubah Hassan is responding to something Brynn Whitfield said about her.

In a clip from the trailer, Hassan and Whitfield are seen fighting, with Whitfield saying, “You’re delusional! You model for Dressbarn.”

In an August 13 Instagram story, Hassan clapped back, sharing the RHONY trailer alongside the caption, “Just to clarify, my @dressbarn day-rate could easily cover six months of her cheap, no-view apartment rental. xoxo Ubah.”

That wasn’t the only source of tension between Hassan and Whitfield in the RHONY trailer, as moments before the two were seen arguing, with Whitfield telling Hassan, “You’re not Naomi [Campbell], you’re not Gisele [Bündchen],” and Hassan responding, “Darling, go Google my name. Naomi wish, Gisele wish!”

RHONY returns to Bravo on Tuesday, October 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Brynn Whitfield Moved to Be Able to Film for RHONY

Whitfield recently moved to a new apartment and explained that one of the main factors behind her desire to move was because her previous landlord didn’t allow her to film any scenes at her home during RHONY season 14. As she told Architectural Digest in a July 2024 profile of her new Gramercy Park two-bedroom, “I couldn’t film in my apartment [last season]. The landlord was so funny and sweet, but when we were explaining to him what the filming was, he kept saying, ‘I don’t want all those Marvelous Mrs. Maisel trucks here’ I was like, ‘I’m honored and flattered; I am not Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In another lifetime, maybe!'”

Also in July, Whitfield shared a video tour of her new pad with People, letting fans see the decorated spaces. When discussing her decor, Whitfield said she enlisted the help of one of her RHONY co-stars, Jenna Lyons.

“One opinion means more to me than anyone else’s and that’s Miss Jenna Lyons’s. I’m like Jenna on a budget,” Whitfield said. She then went on to show off her leather dining table chairs, adding, “I think I annoyed her because I sent her non-stop, ‘Chair option, chair option’ and she was just like ‘Yeah, honey, it looks great.’ And then with these she was like, ‘No, no, this is the one.'”

Whitfield added that she has had some of her RHONY cast members over, including “Erin [Lichy] and her kids come by, her kids love the place, too, so that’s really nice.”

Who is Ubah Hassan’s Mystery Boyfriend?

The end of RHONY season 14 saw Hassan hiding the identity of her mystery boyfriend from Connecticut from the rest of the friend group. According to Bravo, Hassan and her man are still together in the new season, with her official bio for season 15 reading, “Happier than ever and madly in love with Mr. Connecticut, Ubah Hassan’s dreams of becoming a mother seem closer than ever. Though as her relationship continues to prosper, she struggles with the thought of giving up her independence.”

Despite keeping his name under wraps while on the show, Hassan made her red carpet debut with Mr. Connecticut, a.k.a. German investment banker Oliver Dachsel, in October 2023 at the 2023 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at Lincoln Center. Hassan told People at the time that they had met through friends, and at the RHONY season 14 reunion her castmates shared their approval.

“He is the perfect counterpart to Ubah,” Jessel Tank said. “He is patient, he is loving. He kind of just looks at her like she is art in a museum.”

