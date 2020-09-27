Kardashian Family Member & Friend May Join RHOBH

Could former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Caitlyn Jenner and friend Sophia Hutchins be the next stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

According to TMZ, it’s quite possible they both could be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 11. A source told the publication that Hutchins’ team has reached out to production about joining the show and that the two are currently in talks. Hutchins could be a full-time castmember, while her roommate, Jenner, is looking to take the spot of “friend of.” According to TMZ, though, nothing has been officially decided.

The source also told TMZ that Hutchins recently had dinner with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills member Eileen Davidson to talk more about the possibility of her joining the show. Hutchins knows Lisa Rinna, and Jenner knows Harry Hamlin, so it appears that the two definitely have connections to the show.

Another Kardashian Was Rumored to Be Joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

When The Kardashian family announced earlier this month that they would be ending their hit show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans began to wonder if Kris Jenner was going to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Jenner has appeared briefly on the show before, as she is very good friends with star Kyle Richards. However, Jenner recently shut the rumors down during a September 24 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I think I would do it just to go on once in a while and be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life — and they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show!” Jenner said during her appearance, as noted by People. “They are doing just fine.”

Andy Cohen also weighed in on Kris Jenner possibly joining the show during a September 9 episode of SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy.” “I don’t think she would do it,” Cohen said during the episode, as noted by Page Six. “She is leaving a show for which she has total control over, why would she leave and join a show that she has no control over?”

Cohen continued, as noted by Page Six, “She wouldn’t be an executive producer of the show. She wouldn’t have control over the edits. I think for someone who is used to having so much power of a show, I can’t see her surrendering that power.”

There Are Currently Two Open Spots for New Cast Members on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

If both Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins wanted to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there is more than enough room for them since Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp will not be coming back to the franchise. On September 9, a rep for Richards told Variety that she would not be coming back for another season.

Mellencamp announced her departure through her Instagram page, revealing to followers that her contract was not renewed for next season. In an Instagram video, Mellencamp said, “I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

Mellencamp continued, “Of course, when I got the news, I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost, because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show. That being said, I’m really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, All In, I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead…thanks for coming along on this journey with me, and I’ll see you soon.”

