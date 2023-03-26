Fans Think 2 Ex-RHOBH Stars Are Filming for Season 13

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” think two former stars are coming back for season 13. Nearly three months after the departure of veteran cast member Lisa Rinna, there are clues that Camille Grammer and Denise Richards are both filming scenes for the upcoming season.

Grammer is an RHOBH OG who departed the show after two seasons. She has returned as a “friend” and a guest multiple times but hasn’t been seen at all on the show since season 10 in 2020. Richards was also a full-time cast member for two seasons before quitting the show at the end of season 10.

RHOBH Fans Spotted Clues on Instagram

The buzz about Grammer and Richards’ possible return to RHOBH comes after Grammer shared an Instagram post of a night out that matched the same table, chairs, and background of a dinner party that was held at RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ house.

In the first two pics, Grammer posed in a car while dressed up in a bright pink blouse. “Off to dinner then dessert,” she captioned the post. Two final photos showed a dinner party set up in a house that looked like Kyle Richards’ Encino mansion. A cameraman could be seen off to the side.

Kyle Richards’ close friend, TV news host Justin Sylvester, shared an Instagram story set at a similar-looking dinner party with the caption, “Guess who’s coming to dinner.” A zoom-in on Sylvester’s pic showed the place cards, including table settings for “Garcelle” and “Denise”, on the table, and there was a cameraman in the background. A voice that sounded like Denise’s could also be heard in the background.

Fans reacted to the possible RHOBH teasers.

“Thank you bravo for this gift. Queen Camille back on our screen!” one fan commented.

“I’m here for having Camille and Denise on my screen!” another agreed.

“The dynamics! 🔥 looking forward to a refreshed and lighter #rhobh,” another chimed in.

Kyle Richards Hinted That There Would Be Surprise Guests for Season 13

The RHOBH season 13 cast features Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung-Minkoff. With Rinna now gone from the show, it wouldn’t be a surprise if producers decided to shake things up with cameos from controversial former cast members. In a 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kyle Richards teased that there would be a new dynamic for season 13.

“We started out as six housewives originally, in seasons one and two, so right now, that doesn’t necessarily mean that what you see is what you get yet,” she explained. “So, stay tuned for that.”

When Grammer was once asked about the possibility of her returning to RHOBH, she played coy.

“I don’t know. We’ll see. You gotta talk to Andy [Cohen] about that,” she teased to ET in an interview. “You gotta talk to the higher-ups. I love being a part of it, I was part of the show for, what what, six, seven years. I call it my dysfunctional family, working with these girls. It’s my family and I miss them when I’m not around them.”

As for Denise Richards, in a March 2023 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live,” she stated that she would “never say never“ to a return to the Bravo reality show. Days later, she was photographed at the screening for Garcelle Beauvais’ Lifetime movie, “Black Girl Missing,” alongside fellow RHOBH stars Dorit Kemsley and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

