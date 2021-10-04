Camille Grammer Says Dorit Kemsley Should be Replaced on ‘RHOBH’

Camille Grammer thinks there should be some changes to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast.

In a social media post captured by the @RealHousewivesFranchise Instagram account, Camille gave her opinion on the current cast of the Bravo reality show, which stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, appears as a “friend of” the Housewives.

In her post, Camille pitched the idea that Denise Richards should return to the Bravo reality show as a replacement for longtime cast member Dorit Kemsley. Denise quit the show in September 2020 after two seasons, People reported at the time.

“I think Denise should replace Dorit,” Camille wrote of the upcoming season. “DK hasn’t had a storyline in years and is protected. [Her husband] PK made her interesting this season.”

In a separate post on Twitter, Camille wrote of Dorit: “I like her clothes but she really hasn’t brought anything to the table except for self promotion and a Plethora of self-absorbed Insta posts.”

On social media, fans reacted to Camille’s post about Dorit.

“Dorit didn’t do anything this year other than pick a lame fight with Garcelle that lasted all of 2 episodes,” one fan wrote.

“Agreed! Dorit’s only storyline this year was trying to pick a dumb fight with Garcelle and her Nectarine (or whatever the name is) wedding dress line,” another added.

Camille Revealed if She Would Ever Return to the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Camille was an original Housewife when “RHOBH” made its debut in 2010 and she became a recurring cast member after season 2. In more recent seasons, the former wife of Kelsey Grammer has appeared as a guest, but she did not make a cameo on the most recent season of the show, per IMDB.

In response to her idea for a cast shakeup, several commenters suggested that Camille should return to the “Real Housewives” franchise.

“Camille should return. She understands the assignment, even on Twitter,” one fan remarked.

After another fan wrote that they would love to see both Camille and Denise return to the show, Camille posted a reply.

“I am not interested in going back at this point,” the former “RHOBH” star wrote on Twitter. “Maybe a few years ago but not now. My life is different and I’m enjoying tweeting about the show instead of being a target.”

Camille Pointed Out That Her ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Appearance With Eileen Davidson Had Higher Ratings Than Kyle Richards’ & Kathy Hilton’s Guest Spot

Eileen and I had better numbers.. yay 😁😊 No shade to others. https://t.co/IgVngDe96l — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) October 3, 2021

Even though she has no interest in returning as a Housewife, Camille has an interest in the show. After a fan posted a comparison of Camille and fellow former “RHOBH” star Eileen Davidson’s recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” to a joint appearance by current franchise stars Kyle Richards Kathy Hilton, Camille zeroed in on the ratings numbers.

“Eileen and I had better numbers…yay,” she wrote, before adding, “No shade to others.”

She later pointed out that her cameo with Eileen was even done virtually, while the Richards sisters were in the studio in host Andy Cohen’s Bravo Clubhouse.

“Eileen and I weren’t even in the clubhouse. Eileen is a Queen,” she tweeted.

Camille also admitted that maybe she did throw a “little” shade but that was “surprised” that she and Eileen had higher ratings than the current “RHOBH” stars did.

