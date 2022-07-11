Original RHOBH Star’s Ex-Husband Says Major TV Reboot Is on the Way

The ex-husband of an original “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has a major TV gig in the works.

When Camille Grammer made her debut on RHOBH in 2010, she boasted that her then-husband, Emmy-winning actor Kelsey Grammer, was more prestigious than her co-stars’ husbands. “In terms of pecking order, my husband is higher on the list. There’s a big difference between that and the local Beverly Hills realtor,” Camille said, in reference to Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, per Entertainment Weekly.

Kelsey Grammer is best known for his nearly 20-year role as Dr. Frasier Crane on the hit sitcoms “Cheers” and the spinoff “Frasier,” the latter of which aired for 11 seasons and ended in 2004. The multi-Emmy winner made a few cameos on the first season of RHOBH, but his marriage to Camille was unraveling at the same time. The celebrity couple, who wed in 1997, announced their split at the end of the first season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2010, per Us Weekly.

Kelsey Grammer Revealed that a ‘Frasier’ Reboot Will Start Filming Soon

The Frasier reboot is IN the works and almost into production says @KelseyGrammer. pic.twitter.com/gXQnhuuCIl — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) July 4, 2022

“Frasier” premiered on NBC in 1993 and aired for 11 seasons with a cast that included Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney, per IMDb.

During a July 4, 2022 interview on CBS’ “The Talk,” Kelsey Grammer was asked about a long-rumored “Frasier” revival for Paramount+. He noted that the “key” to the revival series is him.

“The key ingredient to the ‘Frasier’ reboot is actually Frasier, it was always called that,” Grammer said. “It’s me. The key is me, I am the key.”

“There have been some conversations about maybe [starting filming] October, maybe a little later,” Grammer added. “We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of ‘Frasier,’ and it looks pretty good.”

Grammer previously teased the reboot during an August 2021 appearance on “The Today Show.” “We’re negotiating with everybody,” the actor said last year. “We want everybody back, that’s my dream.”

Kelsey Grammer Once Accused Camille of Marrying Him Because He Was Frasier

The Grammer marriage did not end on an amicable note. According to People, while speaking with late-night host Piers Morgan, Grammer once accused Camille of wanting to divorce him early on in their marriage and alleged that the former “Club MTV” dancer “married me because I was Frasier.”

“I have to tell you, the ‘Real Housewives’ was my parting gift to her,” Grammer told Morgan. “It was my way of saying, ‘Look, you always wanted to be famous. Here you go.’”

The actor also admitted that going into RHOBH, he knew his marriage to Camille was over.

“I remember having one conversation where I said, ‘Well, don’t worry about it. After the first season, you can do the ‘Divorced Wives of Beverly Hills’ next season,’” he revealed.

Both Grammer and his ex-wife have since remarried. The Daily Mail reported that Grammer had even been secretly dating his current wife, Kayte Walsh, for a month when he attended the RHOBH premiere with Camille.

As for Grammer’s claim that his ex-wife only wanted fame, Camille left “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a full-time member after just two seasons. She has said she has no interest in returning to the Bravo reality show, which is currently airing its 12th season.

“I am not interested in going back at this point,” Grammer tweeted in October 2021. “Maybe a few years ago but not now. My life is different and I enjoy tweeting about the show instead of being a target.”

